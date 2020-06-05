WHAT’S UP FORT WORTH

81 F
Fort Worth
Friday, June 5, 2020
By FWBP Staff
What’s Up This Weekend

Friday, June 5th      – Sunday, June 7th     

Summer Camps 2020:  https://whatsupfortworth.com/summer-camps-in-fort-worth/

Curbside Restaurants in Fort Worth:  https://whatsupfortworth.com/fort-worth-restaurants-with-delivery-curbside/

Fort Worth Botanic Garden Opens:

Fort Worth Botanic Gardens is OPEN

IndyCar Series Racing at TMS this Weekend: https://whatsupfortworth.com/2020-indycar-series-launches-at-tms/

LIVE MUSIC      

MANSFIELD

Country Night with Barefoot Nation & My Kinda Party at Fat Daddy’s

Barefoot Nation w/My Kinda Party

ARLINGTON 

Concert in Your Car at Globe Life Field Parking Lot

Thursday, June 4th: Eli Young Band

Friday, June 5th: Whiskey Myers

Saturday, June 6th: Pat Green

Sunday, June 7th: Josh Abbott Band with Kevin Fowler

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/56906112/20200604210000

VIRTUAL

Grown Folks Jazz featuring VINJAC

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/57751182/undefined

Live Music

LIVE THEATRE             

https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/live-theatre-performing-arts/

ARTS

VIRTUAL

Fort Worth Opera Artist Residency with Jennifer Rowley

https://www.facebook.com/FortWorthOpera/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARCm_hfCVbIJ740ap8yTOA14qj2mipg1UMxuWyW_s2cGgptBFE8ZuP-yqAyEhZNHBKAo-vaiDHItw7bp

FWSO Music Lab                    https://fwsymphony.org/in-the-community/fwso-music-lab

The Kimbell From Home                                https://www.kimbellart.org/kimbell-from-home         

Cowgirl Museum Online Activities                  http://www.cowgirl.net/education/resources/

The Modern Online                             https://www.themodern.org/online-learning-programs

William Campbell Contemporary Art Virtual Tour                             

http://www.williamcampbellcontemporaryart.com/.

https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/museums/

FESTIVALS & EVENTS         https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/festivals-events/

SPORTS   

ALLIANCE / NORTH FORT WORTH

Genesys 300 Race Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway

https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/genesys-300-indycar-nascar-race-weekend/genesys-300/

https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/professional/

COMEDY                           https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/comedy/

What’s Up SAVE THE DATES                

June 8th-14th                COLONIAL

                                    Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club

https://www.charlesschwabchallenge.com/

June 19th-20th:             VIRTUAL

                                    JuneTeenth Streaming Music Festival

Juneteenth Live Streaming Music Festival

July 11th-18th               WEATHERFORD / VIRTUAL

                                    PEACH WEEK replaces Parker County Peach Festival

https://www.facebook.com/parkercountypeachfestival/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

July 17th – 26th:            CULTURAL DISTRICT

                                    Matilda at Casa Manana

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/57080948/20200717140000

Sept 3rd – 6th:              DOWNTOWN FORT WORTH

                                    Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/45756578/20200903100000?popup=1

Oct 22nd – 24th:            CLEARFORK

                                    Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival at Heart of the Ranch

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/53288226/20201022000000?popup=1

October 24th:               NEAR SOUTHSIDE

                                    Arts Goggle

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/55151127/20201024120000?popup=1

