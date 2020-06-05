WHAT’S UP FORT WORTH
Friday, June 5th – Sunday, June 7th
Fort Worth Botanic Garden Opens:
LIVE MUSIC
MANSFIELD
Country Night with Barefoot Nation & My Kinda Party at Fat Daddy’s
ARLINGTON
Concert in Your Car at Globe Life Field Parking Lot
Thursday, June 4th: Eli Young Band
Friday, June 5th: Whiskey Myers
Saturday, June 6th: Pat Green
Sunday, June 7th: Josh Abbott Band with Kevin Fowler
VIRTUAL
Grown Folks Jazz featuring VINJAC
LIVE THEATRE
ARTS
VIRTUAL
Fort Worth Opera Artist Residency with Jennifer Rowley
FWSO Music Lab https://fwsymphony.org/in-the-community/fwso-music-lab
The Kimbell From Home https://www.kimbellart.org/kimbell-from-home
Cowgirl Museum Online Activities http://www.cowgirl.net/education/resources/
The Modern Online https://www.themodern.org/online-learning-programs
William Campbell Contemporary Art Virtual Tour
SPORTS
ALLIANCE / NORTH FORT WORTH
Genesys 300 Race Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway
What’s Up SAVE THE DATES
June 8th-14th COLONIAL
Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club
June 19th-20th: VIRTUAL
JuneTeenth Streaming Music Festival
July 11th-18th WEATHERFORD / VIRTUAL
PEACH WEEK replaces Parker County Peach Festival
July 17th – 26th: CULTURAL DISTRICT
Matilda at Casa Manana
Sept 3rd – 6th: DOWNTOWN FORT WORTH
Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival
Oct 22nd – 24th: CLEARFORK
Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival at Heart of the Ranch
October 24th: NEAR SOUTHSIDE
Arts Goggle
