Where’s the Dr Pepper?

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
First toilet paper, now Dr Pepper? Now the COVID-19 really has it out for Texas.

Yes, there’s a shortage of Dr Pepper. The company, formally known as Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) and based in both Burlington, Mass. and Plano, has apparently had shortages in all flavors – including its new Dr Pepper & Crème Soda flavor (hmmm …. smell a marketing ploy?).told customers on its Twitter feed: “We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!”

The scarcity of the Texas-born beverage is due to increased demand, according to what Keurig Dr Pepper told CNN. CNN also noted there is an aluminum can shortage which may be impacting cans of the soda.

