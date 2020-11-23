New ownership at WineHaus

WineHaus Fort Worth announced a change in ownership and updates to the popular wine bar located at 1628 Park Place Ave.

New owners Robyn Davis and Dan Larrimore may be new to bar ownership, but not WineHaus. The longtime patrons and supporters of the business took over the business after original owner Lindsey Kohn decided to step away from the venture as a result of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said.

An outdoor patio at WineHaus features an impressionistic mural inspired by Monet’s Water Lilies. Credit: Courtesy

WineHaus opened in 2013 as a 3,000 square foot, two-story wine bar.

“We bought WineHaus out of our love for wine and the dream of owning our own wine bar one day. We have been loyal customers since the day it opened and even took our Level 1 sommelier certification class there back in 2017, so it has always held a special place in our hearts,” Davis said in the news release.

The new ownership team plans to maintain many of the elements people love about the venue while introducing a few new items to breathe life into the experience.

From weekly jazz nights on the soon-to-be expanded and remodeled outdoor patio to an upcoming “photo worthy” large scale impressionistic mural inspired by Monet’s Water Lilies, guests will have a lot to look forward to with the reopening.

In addition to the design updates, Davis and Larrimore are making some quick adjustments to the space to ensure patrons feel safe visiting during COVID-19 stress. The owners have reconfigured the indoor space to create smaller group areas with more room in between tables.

When asked about their new business venture and decision to take over WineHaus, co-owner Robyn Davis said, We have also always loved the warm and laid-back vibe of WineHaus, which makes it unique in Fort Worth. We are both members of the community and know that many of the community members have grown to love WineHaus over the years the way we have, and were very excited to be able to keep WineHaus as a local favorite for the patrons who have loved this warm location over the last seven years,” Davis said.

The venue reopened Nov. 23 with special Thanksgiving holiday hours and will resume normal operations Nov. 30.

Longtime employee Monica Wright will continue behind the bar pouring an array of top tier wines. Guests can also look forward to the continuation of WineHaus’ monthly Rack & Riddle wine club starting back in December.

WineHaus will also be offering private party space rentals in two signature spaces – an upstairs lounge that can accommodate 70 people (depending on current health restrictions) and the outdoor patio that can seat up to 35 guests.

