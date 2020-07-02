Wingstop opens ghost kitchen in Dallas

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is heading into the trendy world of ghost kitchens.

The ghost kitchen will be in Dallas and span less than 400 square feet, compared to Wingstop’s average restaurant footprint at approximately 1,750 square feet. It will offer the full menu. The location is open for delivery only and guest orders will be fulfilled from the ghost kitchen just the same as they would from a traditional Wingstop location.

At the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, Wingstop moved to close its dining rooms and shift to 100% off-premise. Wingstop noted it was well-positioned based on its pre-COVID investments in digital and technology platforms. The resiliency of Wingstop was demonstrated in its April 2020 same-store sales growth of 33.4% and 65% digital sales, which included a delivery sales mix of more than 30% of total sales.

“We have a goal to digitize 100% of transactions as we drive to become a top 10 global restaurant brand and we believe ghost kitchens are a great step for the brand as delivery and digital sales continue to increase,” chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison said. “The team leveraged their entrepreneurial spirit to move quickly and launch Wingstop’s first domestic ghost kitchen.”