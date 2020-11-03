71.6 F
Wingstop opens 1,500th restaurant in Las Vegas
Wingstop opens 1,500th restaurant in Las Vegas

By FWBP Staff
Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the North Texas-based wing concept, celebrates the opening of its 1,500th restaurant, located at 8675 W. Rome Blvd. in Las Vegas.
This major milestone follows the news of Wingstop’s 43 net new openings for Q3 2020 and adjusted guidance, increased from 120 to 130 net new openings to now 135 to 140 net new openings for 2020.

“The strength of our development pipeline is key for long-term success as we grow the brand to achieve our stated goal of 6,000 plus global restaurants and continue building a top 10 global restaurant brand,” chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison said. “We’re excited about the acceleration we’re seeing in development and are honored that the 1,500thlocation is that of our long-term brand partners at Far West Restaurant Group LLC.”

The 1,500th Wingstop restaurant is franchised by Far West Restaurant Group LLC and CEO Danny Sonenshine. Far West Restaurant Group LLC has been a Wingstop brand partner since 2005 with 61 locations across Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Seattle.

Wingstop is an international brand with locations in 44 states and nine countries outside of the U.S.

