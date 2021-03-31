Wolfgang Puck Catering, Modern Art Museum announced partnership

Wolfgang Puck Catering and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth on March 29 announced a partnership, with the catering arm of the famous chef joining as operator of all the Museum’s catering and events, as well as Café Modern, beginning this spring.

“Wolfgang Puck Catering brings an international reputation for excellence to Café Modern, and we look forward to working with their team,” said Marla Price, Director, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Leading the culinary team will be Chef Jett Mora, a seasoned Wolfgang Puck Catering veteran for the past decade. A staunch believer in local immersion, Mora has already spent time in the region with Regional Executive Chef Drew Swanson forging relationships with farmers and other providers. Mora will create seasonal menus rooted in Texas ingredients combined with Wolfgang’s signature touch.

“We have been fortunate to be a part of the Texas culinary landscape for the past 13 years, and we are excited to expand our footprint in the state with our new partnership with the Modern,” said Drew Swanson, Texas Regional Executive Chef, Wolfgang Puck Catering.

At Café Modern, Mora will team with General Manager Roxanne Mclarry, who has been with the Museum for the past 17 years. Slated to open this spring, the restaurant will offer weekday lunch, Friday happy hour, Friday dinner, and weekend brunch with seating available both indoors and on the expansive outdoor patio. The menus will feature comfort food with global influences and a beverage program showcasing local spirits.

A graduate of the Academy of Culinary Education in California, the Los Angeles-born and bred chef Jett Mora began his cooking career with the highly acclaimed Wolfgang Puck Catering (WPC) in 2011. Working in WPC’s flagship Hollywood & Highland kitchen, Mora spent years working alongside Wolfgang and his team of chefs to create menus for weddings, special events, corporate galas, and some of the country’s premier events including the Oscars Governors Ball.

Throughout his ten years with Wolfgang Puck Catering, Mora’s creativity, leadership, and support enabled him to advance quickly through the ranks, leading corporate dining at a top technology and entertainment client before joining Puck’s West Hollywood restaurant Red Seven as Executive Chef.

Mora then received the coveted opportunity to cook inside Wolfgang’s Test Kitchen, the master chef’s culinary incubator where Mora created his own multi-course tasting menus. This “experimental” restaurant allowed Mora to explore new dishes, ingredients, and cuisines and to design menus without limitations.

In 2021, Mora relocated to Fort Worth, to lead the culinary team at the Modern, overseeing food and beverage operations, menu creation and catering and events, including running the museum’s signature restaurant, Café Modern.