Yo-Yo Ma, Stott offer Songs of Comfort and Hope
CultureLife

Yo-Yo Ma, Stott offer Songs of Comfort and Hope

By FWBP Staff
SONG OF COMFORT AND HOPE - ALBUM COVER, courtesy

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott come together again, this time for Songs of Comfort and Hopeset for release on December 11, 2020 on Sony Classical. Available now for preorderSongs of Comfort and Hope is inspired by the series of recorded-at-home musical offerings that Ma began sharing in the first days of the COVID-19 lockdown in the United States. Throughout the spring and summer, Yo-Yo Ma’s #SongsofComfortgrew from a self-shot video of Antonín Dvořák’s “Goin’ Home” into a worldwide effort that has reached more than 18 million people.

Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott – Songs of Comfort and Hope – Available December 11, 2020

Ma and Stott mark the next chapter in the project with this new album, offering consolation and connection in the face of fear and isolation. The album includes 21 new recordings, which span modern arrangements of traditional folk tunes, canonical pop songs, jazz standards, and mainstays from the western classical repertoire. “Songs are little time capsules of emotions: they can contain long-lost dreams and desires, and feelings of great spirit, optimism, and unity,” Ma and Stott write of Songs of Comfort and Hope.

Songs bring a sense of community, identity, and purpose, crossing boundaries and binding us together in thanks, consolation, and encouragement. It had long been our wish to explore this medium further, but we could never have imagined that the catalyst would be a pandemic that fundamentally rearranged our ways of living. This is music that tells stories, that marks occasions private and public, that gives voice to celebrations, remembrances, and all of life’s mysteries. These are songs that pay tribute to musical champions of social justice — like Paul Robeson and VioletaParra — and to the troubadours of our joy, imagination, and sorrow — like Francis PoulencWu Tong, and BenjaminBritten.”

Among the new takes on old favorites are Pulitzer Prize® winner Caroline Shaw‘s artful and eloquently arranged “Shenandoah”; Australian composer Harry Sdraulig‘s “Fantasia on Waltzing Matilda”; pianist Stephen Hough‘s lush arrangement of “Scarborough Fair”, and two-time Academy® Award-nominated icon Jorge Calandrelli’s re-imagining of a pair of songbook treasures: “We’ll Meet Again” by Ross Parker and Hughie Charles, and Violeta Parra‘s “Gracias a la Vida. See the full track list below.

Ma and Stott‘s recording partnership began in 1985, and includes Soul of the Tango and Obrigado Brazil, each of which garnered a GRAMMY® Award for “Best Classical Crossover Album. Most recently, in 2015, they released the critically acclaimed Songs from the Arc of Life, of which NPR wrote, “Over those many years, they’ve developed a wonderfully warm and mutually responsive musical partnership that has blossomed in performances that are both generous and incisive.”

Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott share the warmth of decades of music making again with Songs of Comfort and Hope, offering audiences new paths into treasured musical memories and a few notes of hope for a better future.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com.

TRACKLISTING:
1.  Amazing Grace, Prelude 
Traditional English
Arranged and produced by Graham Fitkin		11.  Fantasia on Waltzing Matilda
Harry Sdraulig
2.  Ol’ Man River
from Showboat, Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II
Arranged by Roderick Williams		12.  Scarborough Fair 
Traditional English
Arranged by Stephen Hough 
3.  Shenandoah
Traditional American
Arranged By Caroline Shaw		13.  Solveig’s Song
from Peer Gynt, Edvard Grieg
4.  Goin’ Home
from Symphony No. 9 in E minor, “From the New World” Antonín Dvořák
Arranged by William Arms Fisher		14.  Les Chemins de l’Amour 
Francis Poulenc
5.  Jewish Song
from Jewish Life, No. 3
Ernest Bloch		15.  Marietta’s Lied
from Die tote Stadt, Erich Wolfgang Korngold)   
6.  Zdes’ khorosho, Op. 21, No. 7
Sergei Rachmaninoff		16.  Thula Baba
Traditional Zulu lullaby
Arranged by Roderick Williams
7.  Moscow Nights
Vasily Solovyov-Sedoi and Mikhail Matusovsky
Arranged by Stephen Hough 		17.  The Last Rose of Summer
Traditional Irish
Arranged by Benjamin Britten
8.  Over the Rainbow
from “The Wizard of Oz,” Harold Arlen
Arranged by Tom Poster		18.  Londonderry Air (Danny Boy)
Traditional Irish
Arranged by Fritz Kreisler
9.  Rain Falling from the Roof
Wu Tong		19.  Gracias a la Vida
Violeta Parra
Arranged by Jorge Calandrelli
10.  Song Without Words, Op. 109
Felix Mendelssohn		20.  We’ll Meet Again
Ross Parker and Hughie Charles
Arranged by Jorge Calandrelli
21.  Amazing Grace, Postlude
Traditional English
Arranged and produced by Graham Fitkin
