82.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
CultureEntertainmentFood

You’ll relish this: It’s National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday

By FWBP Staff
Like Big Foot and Space Aliens, many people have long questioned whether National Hot Dog Day is real or just a myth. Fact or fiction… 7-Eleven is taking a firm stand by offering America’s most beloved and iconic Quarter-Pound Big Bite® hot dog for just $1 on July 22, 2020 through the 7Rewards® loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app.

Other News

Sports

Nationals, Astros cancel workouts over virus testing delays

AP News -
By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Baseball's two World Series teams canceled workouts Monday because of coronavirus testing delays that...
Read more
Sports

Commissioner Rob Manfred says baseball season in jeopardy

AP News -
By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there might be no major league games this...
Read more
Sports

Oakridge has new baseball/softball complex

Rick Mauch -
RICK MAUCH FWBP Contributor It may be a while before either team...
Read more
Sports

Extra innings: Baseball head pitches Olympics to MLB, again

AP News -
By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer ROME (AP) — Baseball. In Japan. At the Olympics. For...
Read more
FWBP Staff

Just in time for baseball season – well, this year anyway, Wednesday July 22 is National Hot Dog Day.

And guess what? Irving-based 7-Eleven is offering its Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog for $1 though the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app.

“Since 1927, we’ve been committed to providing the essentials and convenience our customers need – while delighting them with special treats along the way,” said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven senior director of fresh food. “Each year we look for opportunities to give our loyal customers deals on their favorite snacks, drinks and food. That’s how we noticed National Hot Dog Day. We know our customers love Big Bite hot dogs and a good deal, so it only makes sense that we would go big to celebrate this very real holiday with our customers.”

The $1 Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog will be available all day at participating stores nationwide while supplies last. And, of course, a celebration of hot dogs would not be complete without 7-Eleven’s extensive array of free condiments. Customers can create the dog of their dreams with hot chili, melted cheese, onions, sweet relish, diced tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, sauerkraut, jalapeños, salsa, pico de gallo, ketchup, and of course, mustard – now that’s freedom of expression. Condiments vary by store.

http://www.7-eleven.com

Previous articleMore screen time causing concern
Next articleFacing budget shortfalls, nearly 100 Texas mayors plead with Congress for coronavirus relief funding
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

What wine goes with Cheez-It?

FWBP Staff -
Let the taste wizards at Cheez-It be your sommelier. Yes, the answer to the burning question of “Which wine goes with Cheez-It...
Read more
Entertainment

Review: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Trebek searches for answers in book

AP News -
By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer LOS ANGELES (AP) — "The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life," Alex...
Read more
Entertainment

Amber Heard denies fabricating injuries in Depp libel trial

AP News -
By PAN PYLAS Associated Press LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard spent most of her second day of evidence in...
Read more
Culture

Casa Mañana announces COVID-19 response

FWBP Staff -
Casa Mañana has announced new seating configurations and new shows in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Productions originally designed...
Read more
Entertainment

Fox stars Hannity, Carlson and fired anchor Henry in lawsuit

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Howard Kurtz were accused...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX