You’ll relish this: It’s National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday

Just in time for baseball season – well, this year anyway, Wednesday July 22 is National Hot Dog Day.

And guess what? Irving-based 7-Eleven is offering its Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog for $1 though the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app.

“Since 1927, we’ve been committed to providing the essentials and convenience our customers need – while delighting them with special treats along the way,” said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven senior director of fresh food. “Each year we look for opportunities to give our loyal customers deals on their favorite snacks, drinks and food. That’s how we noticed National Hot Dog Day. We know our customers love Big Bite hot dogs and a good deal, so it only makes sense that we would go big to celebrate this very real holiday with our customers.”

The $1 Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog will be available all day at participating stores nationwide while supplies last. And, of course, a celebration of hot dogs would not be complete without 7-Eleven’s extensive array of free condiments. Customers can create the dog of their dreams with hot chili, melted cheese, onions, sweet relish, diced tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, sauerkraut, jalapeños, salsa, pico de gallo, ketchup, and of course, mustard – now that’s freedom of expression. Condiments vary by store.

http://www.7-eleven.com