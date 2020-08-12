Texas Tech, Midwestern State reach agreement on partnership

Texas Tech University System Board of Regents Chairman Christopher M. Huckabee and Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., issued on Aug. 6 statements regarding the memorandum of understanding approved by both the TTU System Board of Regents and the Midwestern State University Board of Regents to support forming a partnership with MSU Texas to become the fifth university of the TTU System.

Statement from Chairman Christopher M. Huckabee:

“The Texas Tech University System continues to make positive strides on a partnership with Midwestern State University as our leadership teams have remained in constant conversation the past several months. The action taken today by both boards represents an alignment of priorities as a memorandum of understanding was approved.

“Our organizations have enjoyed the productive conversations, development of mutually beneficial plans and steps forward on this strategic partnership. We look forward to the upcoming legislative session where our hope is to finalize this partnership for MSU Texas to become the fifth member institution of the Texas Tech University System.”

Statement from Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D.:

“It has been a pleasure working closely and collaboratively with President Suzanne Shipley and members of the Midwestern State University leadership team over these past several months. These efforts have not only strengthened our intentions, but also have been beneficial to assist one another during the trying times we have all faced this year.

“A partnership with MSU Texas and the Texas Tech University System has the opportunity to advance all institutions within our system and support the betterment of higher education in Texas. MSU Texas is a leading Liberal Arts university, has a tremendous reputation across the state and is committed to offering an affordable and accessible education for its students. There is great optimism approaching the 87th Texas Legislature next year where we hope to formalize this effective and efficient partnership through legislative action.”