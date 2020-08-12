101 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Education Texas Tech, Midwestern State reach agreement on partnership
Education

Texas Tech, Midwestern State reach agreement on partnership

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Business

Stein Mart files for bankruptcy; to close nearly 300 stores

AP News -
By TAMARA LUSH Associated Press ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — National discount department store chain Stein Mart filed for...
Read more
Entertainment

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart to join Country Hall of Fame

AP News -
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean...
Read more
Culture

Golden Triangle Branch Library to open on Aug. 18

FWBP Staff -
The Golden Triangle Branch Library, at 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd., will open its doors to the public for...
Read more
Commerical

SEDALCO Construction Services to donate 100 backpacks to Natha Howell Elementary

FWBP Staff -
A team from SEDALCO Construction Services will deliver 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to Natha Howell Elementary...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Texas Tech University System Board of Regents Chairman Christopher M. Huckabee and Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., issued on Aug. 6 statements regarding the memorandum of understanding approved by both the TTU System Board of Regents and the Midwestern State University Board of Regents to support forming a partnership with MSU Texas to become the fifth university of the TTU System.

Statement from Chairman Christopher M. Huckabee:

“The Texas Tech University System continues to make positive strides on a partnership with Midwestern State University as our leadership teams have remained in constant conversation the past several months. The action taken today by both boards represents an alignment of priorities as a memorandum of understanding was approved.

“Our organizations have enjoyed the productive conversations, development of mutually beneficial plans and steps forward on this strategic partnership. We look forward to the upcoming legislative session where our hope is to finalize this partnership for MSU Texas to become the fifth member institution of the Texas Tech University System.”

Statement from Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D.:

“It has been a pleasure working closely and collaboratively with President Suzanne Shipley and members of the Midwestern State University leadership team over these past several months. These efforts have not only strengthened our intentions, but also have been beneficial to assist one another during the trying times we have all faced this year.

“A partnership with MSU Texas and the Texas Tech University System has the opportunity to advance all institutions within our system and support the betterment of higher education in Texas. MSU Texas is a leading Liberal Arts university, has a tremendous reputation across the state and is committed to offering an affordable and accessible education for its students. There is great optimism approaching the 87th Texas Legislature next year where we hope to formalize this effective and efficient partnership through legislative action.”

Previous articleCollege football in the spring: When? How much? Who plays?
Next articleMedia mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Golden Triangle Branch Library to open on Aug. 18

FWBP Staff -
The Golden Triangle Branch Library, at 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd., will open its doors to the public for...
Read more
Commerical

SEDALCO Construction Services to donate 100 backpacks to Natha Howell Elementary

FWBP Staff -
A team from SEDALCO Construction Services will deliver 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to Natha Howell Elementary...
Read more
Education

Jay Hartzell named sole finalist for UT-Austin president

Texas Tribune -
By Reese Oxner, The Texas Tribune Aug. 12, 2020 "Jay Hartzell named sole finalist...
Read more
Education

Petty joins T3 Partnership

Robert Francis -
Sam Petty, a Fort Worth native passionate about giving back to her hometown,...
Read more
Culture

Texas Women’s Foundation Announces Virtual Viewpoints: Celebrating Black Philanthropy

FWBP Staff -
Texas Women's Foundation invites the community to its Virtual Viewpoints: Celebrating Black Philanthropy program on Thursday, Aug. 20,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101