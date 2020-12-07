63 F
Fort Worth
Monday, December 7, 2020
How Recent Political Changes Will Impact Your Bottom Line
By FWBP Staff
oval brown wooden conference table and chairs inside conference room
Photo by Benjamin Child on Unsplash

Government

Commerical

Park Row Logistics Center sold

FWBP Staff -
JLL Capital Markets announced Dec. 7 it has closed the sale of Park Row Logistics Center, a new, 155,425-square-foot state-of-the-art industrial warehouse in the Dallas-area community...
Read more
CCBP

Abbott appoints Jones to 467th Judicial District Court

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Derbha Jones as Judge of the 467th Judicial District Court in Denton County, effective January 1, 2021, for a...
Read more
Education

Abbott appoints Perry to Early Childhood Advisory Committee

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Stephanie Perry to the Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025....
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Stephanie Perry to the Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025.
The Committee advises the Texas Health and Human Services Commission Division for Early Childhood Intervention Services on development and implementation of policies that constitute the statewide ECI system.

Stephanie Perry of Denton is a realtor with Fathom Realty, LLC in Denton. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors, Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors, and the Denton Benefit League. P

Government

Government

Texas officials disagree on whether wild animal killed man

AP News -
LIPAN, Texas (AP) — Texas wildlife officials on Sunday said there was no evidence that a mountain lion or any wild animal killed a...
Read more
Government

Senator says Trump, McConnell likely to back COVID-19 relief

AP News -
By HOPE YEN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposed COVID-19 relief bill is expected to get backing from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority...
Read more
Government

Texas food banks may be less equipped to help hungry households in the new year

Juan Pablo Garnham -
Food banks across Texas are projecting food shortages in coming months due to the end of three key federal and state programs that have...
Read more
Government

Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural

By MICHAEL TARM and MICHAEL BALSAMO -
CHICAGO (AP) — As Donald Trump’s presidency winds down, his administration is ratcheting up the pace of federal executions despite a surge of coronavirus...
Read more

