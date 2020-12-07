Abbott appoints Perry to Early Childhood Advisory Committee

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Stephanie Perry to the Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025.

The Committee advises the Texas Health and Human Services Commission Division for Early Childhood Intervention Services on development and implementation of policies that constitute the statewide ECI system.

Stephanie Perry of Denton is a realtor with Fathom Realty, LLC in Denton. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors, Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors, and the Denton Benefit League. P

