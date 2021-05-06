Abbott appoints two to Texas Woman’s University board; one from Weatherford

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Crystal Wright, M.D. and reappointed Janelle Shepard to the Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027.

Crystal Wright, M.D. of Houston is a Physician and Associate Professor of Anesthesiology in the Depart of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine at MD Anderson Cancer Center. She is a president-elect of the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists, committee chair for the Harris County Medical Society, and board member and committee chair for the American Society of Anesthesiologists. Additionally, she is a board member for the Houston Ballet, an advisory board member of Dress for Success – Houston, and a member of the River Oaks Baptist School Advancement Committee. Wright a Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and a Doctor of Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine.

Janelle Shepard of Weatherford recently retired as the Continuum of Care Officer at Texas Health Resources. After 40+ years in the healthcare industry, she is a board certified case manager by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, a past member of the American Case Management Association, American College of Healthcare Executives, American Association of Managed Care Nurses, and the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Association. She is a former gubernatorial appointee on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. In retirement, she volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Parker County, serves as an election judge. Shepard received an Associate of Arts in nursing from San Bernardino Valley College, Bachelor of Science in nursing from The University of Texas at Arlington, and a Master of Business Administration in healthcare management from Western Governors University. These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.