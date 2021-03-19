Abbott names six to school safety center board, three from North Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed James Mosley and Robert Wilson, Ed.D., and reappointed Edwin Flores, Ph.D., Lizeth Olivarez, Michael Slaughter, and Jill Tate to the Texas School Safety Center Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. The board reports to the governor, the legislature, the State Board of Education, and the Texas Education Agency regarding school safety and security, and advises the center on its function, budget, and strategic planning initiatives.

Edwin Flores, Ph.D. of Dallas is the managing partner at Chalker Flores, LLP and is a member of the Dallas Independent School District School Board. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He volunteers on the board of the Mary Crowley Cancer Research Centers, Dallas Central Appraisal District, and the Medical City Hospital Dallas. Previously, he served on the board of the Southern Methodist University Tate Lectures Series, Southwestern Medical Foundation, International Leadership of Texas for Charter Schools, Perot Museum of Nature and Science, KIPP Public Schools in DFW, and the Dallas/Fort Worth Teach for America. Flores received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from The University of Texas at Austin, a Doctor of Philosophy in Immunology from Washington University, and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

Michael Slaughter of Wylie is the Assistant Principal at Wylie High School and an ordained minister. He is a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, Association of Texas Professional Educators and the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals. Additionally, he volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and Wylie Youth Soccer Association. Slaughter received a Bachelor of Arts in Christian studies from Union University a Masters of Education in Educational Technology Leadership from Lamar University, and is currently seeking a Doctor of Philosophy in general psychology from Grand Canyon University.

Jill Tate of Colleyville is former small business owner and previously served as a project manager at Turley Associates, Inc. and as an assistant property manager at Trammell Crow Company. She serves as the Vice President of Ways and Means for the OC Taylor Elementary Parent Teacher Association and Vice President of Programs for the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District PTA. Additionally, she serves as an ambassador for the nonprofit Patriot Paws and volunteers for the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange program. Tate received a Bachelor of Business Administration in real estate from Baylor University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.