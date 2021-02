Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Daryl Chambers and reappointed Allison Edwards, DrPH, Kathy Leader-Horn, and David E. Saucedo, II to the Texas Board of Nursing for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The board oversees the practice of professional nursing, examination of students, and standards of professional conduct for license holders. The board […]

