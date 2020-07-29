91.1 F
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Arlington ISD board to discuss school opening

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
The Arlington Independent School District has announced that the Board of Trustees will meet in open session tonight, July 29, beginning at approximately 6:15 p.m. to discuss how students and staff will return to school for the 2020-21 school year.
The meeting will be live-streamed at www.aisd.net and on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/ArlingtonISD)

