The Arlington Independent School District has announced that the Board of Trustees will meet in open session tonight, July 29, beginning at approximately 6:15 p.m. to discuss how students and staff will return to school for the 2020-21 school year.
The meeting will be live-streamed at www.aisd.net and on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/ArlingtonISD)
Arlington ISD board to discuss school opening
The Arlington Independent School District has announced that the Board of Trustees will meet in open session tonight, July 29, beginning at approximately 6:15 p.m. to discuss how students and staff will return to school for the 2020-21 school year.
- Advertisement -