Arlington ISD switches graduation to AT&T Stadium

Graduation ceremonies for the Arlington Independent School District, originally scheduled for the University of Texas at Arlington’s College Park Center, now will be held at AT&T Stadium, thanks to the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation.

The school district said the plans changed after the Texas Education Agency (TEA) said that graduation ceremonies could not be held indoors.

The district said in a news release that it immediately began working on a new graduation strategy with Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer, Dallas Cowboys.

“They offered the prestigious AT&T Stadium as a host site to Arlington ISD students and parents. The stadium’s convertible roof makes the facility an outdoor venue that meets TEA guidelines,” the district said in a news release.

“We are humbled and grateful to the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation and Charlotte Jones for their extraordinary expression of generosity,” said Marcelo Cavazos, superintendent of the Arlington ISD.

“For our more than 4,000 seniors at seven high schools we know that being able to graduate in a beautiful location with their classmates and families present will be more meaningful than ever,” Cavazos said.

“High school graduation is one of the most significant moments of a young person’s life,” Charlotte Jones said in the news release. “It is also very meaningful for the parents of all of the students who are reaching this milestone.

“We are so very proud to be able to, in our own way, help to make this event as special as it can possibly be in these most difficult of times.” Jones said.

“This is a classic example of the Arlington way,” said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams. “When a problem presents itself, our community works together and figures out a way to solve it. Our graduating seniors deserve to be celebrated and thanks to the creative thinking of the Dallas Cowboys and AISD, these seniors will get a graduation they’ll never forget.”

2020 Graduation Schedule:

June 5 Lamar High School 3:30 p.m.

June 6 Arlington High School 10 a.m.

June 6 Seguin High School 3 p.m.

June 6 Martin High School 8 p.m.

June 7 Arlington Collegiate High School 10 a.m.

June 7 Bowie High School 3 p.m.

June 7 Sam Houston High School 8 p.m.

AT&T Stadium will be hosting in partnership with the Arlington ISD and the Arlington Fire Department to provide the safest graduation possible. Strict safety protocols will be in place for the ceremonies including health screenings and social distancing for all students and guests, the district said.