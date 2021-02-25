Best Place for Working Parents announces 2nd annual Fort Worth Innovator Winners

The Best Place for Working Parents announced three winners of the annual Fort Worth Innovator Awards at Mayor Price’s final State of the City event hosted virtually by the Fort Worth Chamber Feb. 25.

The Best Place for Working Parents 2021 Fort Worth Innovators:

Bank of Texas , 2021 Policy Innovator

, 2021 Policy Innovator Byrne Construction Services , 2021 Events Innovator

, 2021 Events Innovator DFW International Airport, 2021 Resources Innovator

The Best Place for Working Parents 2021 Innovators were nominated between Jan. 11 and Feb. 12, 2021 through a first-of-its-kind online assessment platform that allows participants to gauge, in real-time, how family-friendly their workplace is using the 10 family-friendly research-backed policies that positively impact employee attraction, retention, satisfaction and productivity.

“In a year like no other, businesses around the country need to look no further than Fort Worth for how to make a real difference for working parents and their profitability. Fort Worth employers continue to show that our city is not only open for business, but is also willing to support the kids and families that are tied to the success of our city. Price said in the announcement.

“And, after launching a first-of-its-kind business assessment in 2020 that highlights the top 10 family-friendly policies that benefit working parents and businesses’ bottom lines, in 2021 we are proud of the 166 Fort Worth businesses designated as a Best Place for Working Parents,” She said the three 2021 Innovator Awardees are proving that family-friendly is business-friendly.

“I applaud them in their efforts that continue to establish our city as a national leader in family-friendly business practices,” Price said.

The Best Place for Working Parents originated in Fort Worth and has expanded across key cities in Texas, supporting businesses with research-backed strategies that benefit working parents and businesses’ bottom line.

Learn more: https://bestplace4workingparents.com