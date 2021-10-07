Cantey Hanger Managing Partner honored by Scouts

Brian Newby, Managing Partner of Cantey Hanger LLP, has been selected to receive the 2021 Law “Good Scout” Award from The Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America.

The Longhorn Council annually recognizes “a respected attorney in the Fort Worth and Arlington areas who is known for integrity, strong character and community involvement.”

An outdoor wine reception and program is from 5-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, at the PalmWood in the Frost Tower. To RSVP, contact Longhorn Council Senior Development Director Renee Horton (817) 231-8518. All proceeds from the event support programming for local youth.

“As one of our profession’s most prestigious local awards, I am honored to be selected this year’s Law Good Scout award winner,” Newby said.

Maj. Gem. (Ret.) Newby graduated from Texas Tech University, with a Bachelor of Arts in History, and from The University of Texas School of Law, with a Juris Doctorate.

He served a 31-year military career that included numerous assignments leading to Assistant to both the Director for Operational Law and the Deputy Judge Advocate General, Headquarters, United States Air Force.

Newby’s last assignment was as the Air National Guard Assistant to The Judge Advocate General of the Air Force, The Pentagon, Washington, D.C. He also served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the Texas Air National Guard.

Newby was appointed by former Gov. George W. Bush to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and served as vice chair. Former Gov. Rick Perry appointed him as his General Counsel and as his Chief of Staff, and asked Newby to head the state’s recovery effort after Hurricane Ike.

Cantey Hanger LLP, established in 1882, is a full-service firm based in Texas, with offices in Fort Worth and Dallas.