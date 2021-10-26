Catherine Worth Davis named Director of Policy at Child Care Associates

With a heightened lens on child care issues and the future of child care and early childhood education, Child Care Associates (CCA) has named Catherine Worth Davis as its new director of policy. With nearly a decade of experience working in education, non-profit and policy sector, she most recently served as the associate director of programs for The Principal Impact Collaborative at UNT Dallas (PIC), where she led the organization’s strategic growth, impact measurement and continuous improvement initiatives.

During her time at PIC, she facilitated the design and launch of three additional pilot programs in partnership with Dallas ISD and Uplift Education and was also instrumental in developing the framework for PIC to expand its advocacy initiatives on behalf of urban school leaders.

“This is a critical time in child care and early childhood education in Tarrant County and frankly, for the entire country,” Davis said. “I look forward to putting my experience in program strategy and policy to work at CCA to ensure every child, regardless of neighborhood or circumstance, has access to high-quality early learning and care.”

Prior to her time at PIC, Davis worked at The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) in Washington, D.C.. where she provided technical assistance to state education agencies seeking to improve their teacher workforce through policy and systems changes.

“In her previous position at the NCTQ, Catherine recognized the immense power that state and local governments have to create meaningful change for students, families and communities,” said CCA CEO Kara Waddell. “CCA is poised to help lead the charge as we collaborate with our elected officials to improve child care and early childhood education for families in Tarrant County and across Texas. Catherine is the right person at the right time.”

Davis began her career as a Teach for America corps member teaching middle school math in Irving. She holds bachelor of arts degrees in political science and communications from Southern Methodist University and a master of science in education policy from the University of Pennsylvania. Originally a North Carolina native, Davis lives in Fort Worth with her husband and daughter.