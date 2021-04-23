Child Care Associates hires early childhood development innovator

Child Care Associates (CCA) has hired early childhood development leader Patrick Sanders as its deputy director for the Head Start program to oversee Family Engagement Department, Home-Visiting Program, and Nutrition and Health Services while supporting CCA’s Head Start director guide program policy and operations.

The organization said early childhood development continues to reel from adverse impacts of COVID-19, and is hoping to offer innovative solutions and ultimately impact policy around early education.

“Our goal is to ensure Child Care Associates leads the state as a model for quality early education and innovation. I’m excited to play a leadership role in bringing this to fruition and making it a reality,” said CCA Deputy Director Patrick Sanders.

Sanders has a long history of community engagement.

He attended Stephen F. Austin State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in public administration. Before joining CCA, Sanders served as program director of Child Inc. in Austin, overseeing the Early Head Start, Head Start, Home Base, Summer Learning and After School Care Programs.

The announcement said that Sanders has a life-long goal to help children break the cycle of poverty, and impart them with life tools necessary to attend college, compete in the job market and ultimately make a difference in their community.

“The need for talent in the nonprofit space is critical, as well as the need for talent that represents the diversity of the families’ we serve in Fort Worth, Arlington and throughout Tarrant County. Patrick translates decades of nonprofit experience into on-the-ground services at Child Care Associates to ensure every child, regardless of neighborhood or circumstance, has Child Care Associates is one of the largest child development nonprofits in Texas and has served more than half a million young children in the past 53 years.

The organization offers an array of services to meet families’ individual needs including services for pregnant moms, home based services, and center-based Early Head Start and Head Start.

For eligibility and enrollment information, visit: https://childcareassociates.org/head-start-early-head-start

Agency website: https://childcareassociates.org