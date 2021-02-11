Child Care Associates hires director of policy

Child Care Associates (CCA) has hired Marnie Rulfs Glaser, a highly-regarded industry trailblazer, as its first director of policy. She previously served at the Texas Education Agency as the founding executive director of Early Learning and most recently, as the Dallas Commit Partnership’s founding director of Early Childhood.



“I am excited to be a part of the Child Care Associates team to help amplify their vision and serve the children and families of Tarrant County, as well as our state. Working alongside city and county educational, philanthropic, business and civic leaders who have already made a profound commitment to the success of all young children and families in this community is a welcomed opportunity,” Glaser said. “Child Care Associates has a reputation and demonstrated track record of working as a thought leader to identify innovative and timely solutions that ensure young children start school with the foundational knowledge, and skills they need to be curious, confident and successful learners.”



Glaser brings significant experience both at the community and state level in building policy and systems toward producing better outcomes for young children.

“Over the last few years, our CCA team has rallied around a shared value – delivering early education at scale. It’s not okay that any child in Texas lacks access to quality early education. That’s where our renewed interest in policy comes in,” said CCA CEO Kara Waddell. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to tap into the talent and experience of Marnie for our collaborative work of early education in Tarrant County and in scaling quality early education across Texas. It’s a big win for young children.”