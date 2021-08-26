Child Care Associates hires Head Start executive director

With roughly three decades experience in education spanning 23 years as a school district administrator and four years in the classroom, Helena Mosely, Th.D., has joined Child Care Associates (CCA) as its executive director of Head Start.

Head Start is the first U.S. national program in early education and CCA has proudly directed both Head Start and Early Head Start in Tarrant County since its inception more than 50 years ago. Today, CCA serves approximately 1,800 infants, toddlers and preschoolers at 20 CCA campuses and partnering elementary schools with nearly 300 campus staff.

“I’m thrilled to join an organization that is such an innovative leader in the early learning space. As a child-centered leader, my focus is on how we at Child Care Associates continue to deliver high quality learning experiences for our students and provide services that support families,” Mosley said in the announcement.

“The CCA team is a talented group of people working toward a common goal. I’m excited that after decades of experience with school districts that I now have the opportunity to impact children in their most formative years – when they are infants, toddlers and Preschoolers,” Mosley said.

Since beginning her career as a classroom teacher in urban and rural schools, as well as overseas, Mosely has led multiple campuses as assistant superintendent, director and principal, overseeing multi-campus operations and leading strategic planning.

In her most recent leadership role at Crowley ISD, she introduced CCA’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs to their elementary schools.

Mosely is a graduate of Cheyney University with a bachelor of science in elementary education, earned her master of education and educational administration from Sul Ross State University and has a doctorate in theology.

“We are out-of-this-world thrilled to have Dr. Mosely joining the Child Care Associates’ team. She is a fireball of energy, and her leadership is unparalleled when working to improve outcomes for young children and their families at scale,” said CCA CEO Kara Waddell.

Mosely is a member of National Alliance of Black School Educators, Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, Southwest Dallas Alliance of Black School Educators, Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association, Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and the National Educational Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa.