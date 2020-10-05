Child Care associates re-opens 20 early education campuses

Child Care Associates (CCA) reopened all 20 of its early education centers Oct. 5, offering low-income families quality early learning options with the choice of in-person or remote services, the organization said in a news release.

CCA serves more than 1,800 children in Fort Worth, Arlington and the greater Tarrant County area.

“CCA and our team of early education professionals are thrilled to offer in-person Head Start and Early Head Start services again to children and their families,” said CCA President and CEO Kara Waddell.

“We’re big fans of in-person learning for our youngest children because they learn by rich hands-on experiences. Play-based learning allows children the opportunity to develop speech and language skills and to hone their listening skills as well,” she said.

CCA campuses are finalizing the additional health and safety features including portable hospital grade air filtration systems or HVAC UV light air cleaning systems, contactless health screening checkpoints at entry, and other enhanced protocols to minimize COVID-19 exposure, the organization said in a news release/ “We’ll start off the year with smaller classroom sizes – no more than eight for infants and toddlers and 10-12 for our preschoolers – and two teachers per classroom,” said Travis Davis, CCA’s chief of early education. “CCA teachers and staff are following CDC and Tarrant County Health guidelines to better support the health and wellbeing during this COVID-19 period.”

For families not quite ready for in-person learning, CCA offers income-qualifying families’ direct access to remote teaching teams to support developmentally appropriate, home-based learning and promote family engagement.

All of CCA families, including those who opt for remote instruction, will continue to receive the full services of CCA’s whole-child whole-family approach including weekday meals of breakfast, lunch and snacks for their children, the news release said.

Families who select remote instruction may receive a mobile-powered tablet with access to home-based activities and content to shape their child’s development and support their ongoing learning.

Visit https://childcareassociates.org/head-start- early-head-start for eligibility and enrollment information More information: https://childcareassociates.org – FWBP Staff