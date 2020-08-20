CORE Fort Worth offers nonprofit workshop

SCORE mentor and volunteer Astrid Laws Gulley will lead a Zoom workshop Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. om how to start a nonprofit organization in Texas.



Laws Gulley began her business training and consulting career with the Small Business Development Center, a funded program of the Small Business Administration (SBA).

SCORE says the interactive workshop will prepare people to start a nonprofit.

SCORE said that by the end of the session, participants will have learned:

– How to incorporate in the State of Texas (a step by step process)



– How to complete the application for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization through the Internal Revenue Service – Form 1023

– How to stay incorporated and remain a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization

The session will be a live online workshop via Zoom.



The workshop fee is $65.

Laws Gulley’s business expertise has been valuable in assisting clients with establishing their organizations, writing company policies and procedures, and developing staff, SCORE said.

She holds certifications in Instructional Design and Training Management through the International Board of Standards for Training, Performance and Instruction (IBSTPI).

Laws Gulley is also the owner/CEO of Minding YOB Services, LLC. As a SCORE mentor, she has established herself as a “go- to” person for information and education when it comes to Business ownership from A-Z, SCORE said.

To register: https://conta.cc/2Eq7LNt

– FWBP Staff