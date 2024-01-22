Fort Worth Country Day breaks ground on state-of-the-art Lower School

Fort Worth Country Day has broken ground on the Annie Richardson Bass Lower School, a state-of-the-art, $25 million facility that will replace the existing Lower School built in 1964.

Set amid Country Day’s 104-acre wooded campus at 4200 Country Day Lane in southwest Fort Worth, the new 32,720-square-foot Lower School will provide a modern, indoor-outdoor learning environment for 350 students in grades 1 through 4, the school said in a news release. Completion is slated for spring 2025.

The new Lower School will be infused with natural light, connections to the outdoors, tuned acoustics and appropriate technology to expand the school’s delivery of future-focused experiences and activities, the release said.

Among the features:

A 2,130-square-foot library with floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, reading nooks, adaptive furniture, soft seating, and sliding glass doors that open to an outdoor courtyard built around a giant chinkapin oak tree.

Two dedicated science labs, a collaboratory/makerspace, and study rooms for tutoring and smaller breakout sessions.

A window-filled commons area for special programming, class performances, lectures, and more.

First and second-grade wing on the building’s north side, complete with its own covered outdoor learning space designed to encourage exploration, collaboration, and adventure beyond the traditional classroom.

Third and fourth-grade wing on the building’s south side, with its own covered outdoor learning space that supports active learning and creative thinking.

A playground with sports court and play structures that were originally funded and purchased by FWCD’s Parent Faculty Association in 2018.

Sustainable design features including skylights, light shelves, LED lighting, rainwater collection, and drought-tolerant landscaping with native shrubs, grasses, and water-conservation technologies.

Integrated technology to foster student interaction, including flat-screen displays in all classrooms and learning spaces.

Communications and security platforms with digital signage, two-way paging, a high-tech intercom system, and proximity-controlled exterior doors.

Emphasis on safety and security, with one access-controlled entrance.

A dedicated safety shelter in the commons area, with windows and walls built to withstand 250 mile per hour winds in the event of a major storm or tornado.

Offices for academic support coordinators, health and wellness counselors, faculty/staff meeting rooms, and multiple communal and collaborative spaces.

“Our new Lower School is designed to create exceptional learning environments within classrooms and communal spaces while delivering dramatic improvements for safety and efficiency,” said Eric Lombardi, head of school at FWCD. “It will have a strong connection to our campus’s amazing outdoors, while also giving our faculty and students first-class spaces to inspire the highest level of elementary-appropriate learning.”

Funding for construction of the new Lower School was one of four major priorities in FWCD’s “Forward Together” Comprehensive Campaign, which was created to expand and fortify the school’s financial future, further develop its people and programs, and enhance and improve its teaching spaces, officials said. During the campaign’s quiet phase, $31 million was raised from 100 current families and 70 faculty and staff members for endowment, the Lower School construction, and athletic fields enhancement.

To design and construct the new Lower School, FWCD selected San Antonio-based Lake|Flato Architects as its architectural/design partner, Dallas-based Hocker Design for landscape architecture, and Fort Worth-based Linbeck as general contractor.

Fort Worth Country Day is the oldest co-ed college-preparatory school in Fort Worth. For more information about FWCD visit the school’s website.

Information for this article was provided by Fort Worth Country Day.