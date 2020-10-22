The Culinary School of Fort Worth starts culinary apprenticeship program

The Culinary School of Fort Worth has been approved by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation to operate an apprenticeship program designed to provide working culinarians an opportunity to achieve nationally recognized certifications by combining paid on-the-job learning with theory-based classroom instruction, the school said in a news release.

This is the first such program in Tarrant County and is one of only three programs in Texas.

The Culinary School Apprenticeship Program, which is also registered with the U.S. Department of Labor, will provide graduates of the program the opportunity to receive the following nationally recognized American Culinary Federation designations: Certified Fundamentals Cook, Certified Culinarian, or Certified Sous Chef.

The news release said the program is unique in that it is one of the only American Culinary Federation apprenticeship programs to require approved apprenticeship employers to cover all program costs for the apprentice.

Apprenticeship employers will have the opportunity to select specific employees to send through the apprenticeship program.

The first cohort for the program begins Jan. 18, 2021.

The Culinary School of Fort Worth will act as a sponsor for these apprentices, providing program oversight and administration as well as classroom instruction. Approved apprenticeship employers will provide paid on-the-job learning hours for these apprentices under the supervision of a qualified chef.

For more information: Chef Jason Avelson at jason@csftw.edu or call (817) 737-8427.