Thursday, October 21, 2021
Fort Worth
UNT vice president selected for Governor’s Executive Development Program

books on brown wooden shelf
David Wolf, the University of North Texas vice president for University Advancement, has been selected by the Office of the Governor to participate in the Governor’s Executive Development Program (GEDP), designed for those with executive-level positions and responsibility for charting the strategic direction of their organizations.

As a member of CLASS XXXIX of the GEDP, Wolf will spend three separate weeks attending seminars in Arlington, Galveston and Austin. The intensive educational program will lead top executives in Texas state agencies and universities in organizational strategy, infrastructure management, resource management and personal effectiveness.

“We’re proud that David has been selected to participate in this impactful program,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a news release. “The knowledge he will bring back will be incredibly beneficial to our work supporting our students and helping the world around us.”

As head of UNT’s fundraising and alumni relations programs, Wolf directs efforts to foster engagement with donors and friends, as well as build partnerships with corporate and private organizations. Wolf has led his division to achieve several record-setting fundraising years and secured the largest gift in UNT history.

Wolf earned a Ph.D. in higher education from UNT and has two decades of experience in higher education philanthropy and alumni engagement. Prior to joining UNT in 2015, he was the executive director for individual, planned and regional giving at the University of California, Los Angeles. He also held advancement leadership positions at the University of Southern Mississippi and the University of Alabama. His earlier career stops include Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma, and the University of Texas at Arlington.

“It’s an honor to represent and serve the University of North Texas through the Governor’s Executive Development Program,” Wolf said. “I am excited to have this opportunity to engage with other state leaders and share UNT’s incredible trajectory as a national leader in higher education.”

