DFW schools to receive nearly $3 million to support Hispanic, under-represented students

Several schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive a number of federal grants totaling $2,872,100 to serve their Hispanic and under-represented student populations, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced.



The grant funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program, and it is anticipated that each grant will be sustained for a total of five years.



“In Texas, more than one in three individuals identify as Hispanic, and I am proud to support Hispanic-Serving Institutions and their contributions to our state’s growing Hispanic community,” Cornyn said. “Quality education and diverse environments benefit everyone, and especially during these tough times I applaud Dallas-Fort Worth area schools for their work to secure these grants to better serve their students.”

The grants:

North Lake College: Increasing enrollment, retention rates, success rates, and graduation rates of Hispanic and low-income students, $598,480

Dallas County Community College District-Eastfield College: Enhancing student learning, student support services, and degree completion rates, $589,880

El Centro College: Improving retention rates, institutional programs, student support services, and student achievement, $599,840



Tarrant County College District: Improving college readiness, career readiness, life readiness, and professional development, $600,000

Southwestern Adventist University: Improving retention rates, graduation rates, and employment rates post-graduation, $483,900

The Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Program provides grants to assist HSIs to expand educational opportunities for, and improve the attainment of, Hispanic students. The HSI Program grants also enable HSIs to expand and enhance their academic offerings, program quality, and institutional stability.

