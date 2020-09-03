82.9 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 3, 2020
Education DFW schools to receive nearly $3 million to support Hispanic, under-represented students
Education

DFW schools to receive nearly $3 million to support Hispanic, under-represented students

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Business

Fort Worth’s Anzea Textiles acquired by C.F. Stinson

FWBP Staff -
CF Stinson, a leading resource for commercial textiles for nearly 70 years based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, announced...
Read more
Education

DFW schools to receive nearly $3 million to support Hispanic, under-represented students

FWBP Staff -
Several schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive a number of federal grants totaling $2,872,100 to serve...
Read more
Government

Public-private-nonprofit funding benefits new Lotus Marsh Boardwalk

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth has received a $1.5 million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to make improvements...
Read more
CCBP

Medical City Plano names chief nursing officer

FWBP Staff -
Damita Williams, Ed.D., RN, joined Medical City Plano as chief nursing officer, effective Sept. 1. “I’m delighted to welcome...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Several schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive a number of federal grants totaling $2,872,100 to serve their Hispanic and under-represented student populations, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced.


The grant funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program, and it is anticipated that each grant will be sustained for a total of five years.


“In Texas, more than one in three individuals identify as Hispanic, and I am proud to support Hispanic-Serving Institutions and their contributions to our state’s growing Hispanic community,” Cornyn said. “Quality education and diverse environments benefit everyone, and especially during these tough times I applaud Dallas-Fort Worth area schools for their work to secure these grants to better serve their students.”
The grants:
North Lake College: Increasing enrollment, retention rates, success rates, and graduation rates of Hispanic and low-income students, $598,480
Dallas County Community College District-Eastfield College: Enhancing student learning, student support services, and degree completion rates, $589,880
El Centro College: Improving retention rates, institutional programs, student support services, and student achievement, $599,840


Tarrant County College District: Improving college readiness, career readiness, life readiness, and professional development, $600,000
Southwestern Adventist University: Improving retention rates, graduation rates, and employment rates post-graduation, $483,900
The Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Program provides grants to assist HSIs to expand educational opportunities for, and improve the attainment of, Hispanic students. The HSI Program grants also enable HSIs to expand and enhance their academic offerings, program quality, and institutional stability.
– FWBP Staff

Previous articlePublic-private-nonprofit funding benefits new Lotus Marsh Boardwalk
Next articleFort Worth’s Anzea Textiles acquired by C.F. Stinson
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Education

Tarrant County releases school data ‘dashboard’ to check COVID infection rates

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health has released a school data "dashboard" to help school leadership and residents better understand the COVID-19 metrics in...
Read more
Education

Texas A&M President Michael Young says he will retire May 31 to return to faculty

Texas Tribune -
By Stacy Fernández, The Texas Tribune Sept. 2, 2020 "Texas A&M President Michael Young...
Read more
Education

Texas Wesleyan to stream David Ives comedy

FWBP Staff -
Theatre Wesleyan will begin the fall 2020 season (Six Plays At Six Feet: Social Connection. Physical Distancing) with...
Read more
Education

Dallas-based Cambium acquires Rosetta Stone learning group

FWBP Staff -
 Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), a leader in technology-based learning solutions best known for its language programs, on Aug. 31 announced that, following...
Read more
Education

“We’re all holding our breath”: Health experts on school reopenings in Texas

Texas Tribune -
By Shannon Najmabadi, The Texas Tribune Aug. 30, 2020 ""We're all holding our breath":...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101