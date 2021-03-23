Donors fund 60 medical students at TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine

A donor couple who wishes to remain anonymous has provided a generous gift to the second class of medical students at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine in Fort Worth. The anonymous donors have funded tuition for the 2021-22 academic year for the entire class of 60 students at the School of Medicine in addition to previous anonymous gifts to the school, the medical school said in a news release.

This second class of students, who started medical school in July 2020, will have their second year paid for by the donors. The first class of students, who began medical school in July 2019, received a generous gift from Paul Dorman to fund their first year.

“On the heels of Mr. Dorman’s gift for the first class, this gift is truly transformational for these students,” said Founding Dean Stuart D. Flynn, M.D. “I am truly honored and humbled by this tremendous gift to our students that will have a momentous impact on their trajectory and future.”

The average medical school student graduates with more than $250,000 in debt. This can limit their choice in which area of medicine they would like to pursue for their residency. It also weighs heavily on a student who has already attended approximately 20 years of schooling.

“This generous gift will change the lives of these students,” said Texas Christian University Chancellor Victor J. Boschini Jr. “Medical school is challenging enough. This gift will alleviate some of the burden of debt as our students focus on learning and leading in providing capable and compassionate patient care. I am so grateful for this extraordinary gift to these future physicians.”

The students of the Class of 2024 recently were told of the gift.

“The first year of medical school is hard, and with the pandemic, this has even been harder,” said student Lauren Moore. “This gift means so much. I’m so grateful.”

Student Sam Sayed added, “I’m speechless as well. But I know this just makes me want to work harder to make the school and my classmates proud. And I’m incredibly grateful.”