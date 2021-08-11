Elaine B. Agather named 2021 Business Executive of the Year

Elaine B. Agather, Managing Director of the Central U.S., J.P. Morgan Private Bank, will be honored as the 2021 Fort Worth Business Executive of the Year at the 51st Fort Worth Business Hall of Fame event on Nov. 16 at Dickies Arena.

Agather’s selection was announced by Texas Wesleyan University, the Fort Worth Business Press and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

“Elaine Agather is not only a Fort Worth business leader, but she is also showing the path to success for the next generation of women in business,” said Frederick G. Slabach, president of Texas Wesleyan University.

“In addition to being a savvy business executive, Elaine places an emphasis on giving back to North Texas. Last year, she helped launch a nonprofit helping Fort Worth businesses emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Years prior, she raised $22 million to relocate the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame to Fort Worth, far exceeding the original goal. She continues to serve on the museum’s board as well as a number of notable organizations around North Texas, including the Board of Trustees for the Dallas Museum of Art.

“Elaine exemplifies the change a person can make in her community. For this and her countless contributions, she is most deserving of the title Business Executive of the Year. It is our honor to recognize her at the 51st Business Hall of Fame ceremony.”

Tickets

Tickets to the Business Hall of Fame event are $300 per person.

The following sponsorship opportunities are also available:

Leadership Sponsor – $10,000

Blue & Gold Sponsor – $5,000

Table Sponsor – $3,000

To make reservations and purchase tickets, contact Christian Garcia at 817-531-7523 or RSVP@txwes.edu. The reception begins at 6 p.m. and the dinner begins at 7 p.m. Dress is business attire and tickets are open to the general public.

About this year’s honoree

Elaine Agather is Chairman of the Dallas Region for JPMorgan Chase & Co. She also serves as the Central Region Head and Managing Director of the Private Bank at J.P. Morgan. Elaine’s region covers 18 states, and she manages over 400 advisors.

Agather joined Chemical Bank of New York in 1979, working in London, San Francisco, and New York until she relocated to Dallas in 1984. After the 1986 merger of Chemical Bank and Texas Commerce Bank, Elaine was promoted to Chairman of Texas Commerce Bank in Fort Worth in 1992 and joined the Private Bank to manage client advisory groups across the state in 1997. In 1999, she was elected Chairman and CEO of Dallas.

Agather is the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Performing Arts Fort Worth and serves as a Board Member for the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, the J.F. Maddox Foundation, and serves as the Secretary of the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show. She does not miss a chance to ride in the Rodeo Grand Entry, and has been horseback in the Entry for over 30 years. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the Dallas Citizens Council and the Fort Worth Now task force.

A native of Sherman, Texas, Agather graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a B.A. in history and economics and received her MBA from The University of Texas. She and her husband, Neils, have two daughters, Bradley and Lorene, and son-in-law, Coley Means. The newest addition to the family is her grandson, George Means.

About the Fort Worth Business Hall of Fame

For 51 years, Texas Wesleyan, the Fort Worth Business Press and the Fort Worth Chamber have joined forces to present the Business Executive of the Year, which promotes business as a challenging and dynamic profession. Last year’s recipient was Edward P. Bass, chairman of Fine Line Group.

The event supports the Thomas H. Law Scholarship program, which benefits business students at Texas Wesleyan University.