Fort Worth ISD celebrates valedictorians and salutatorians for 2020

By FWBP Staff

As the Fort Worth ISD continues to celebrate all graduates of the Class of 2020 the District is especially proud of those seniors who have attained the honors of valedictorian and salutatorian.

“Vals and sals” are those students with the highest and second-highest class rank respectively. To be eligible for such recognition, the student must:

·        Have completed the foundation program with the distinguished level of achievement; and

·        Have completed 19 credits before the first day of the school year in which graduation requirements are completed; and

·        Have continuously enrolled in the same District high school for the two school years immediately preceding graduation.

Additional information about each student can be located on the Fort Worth ISD website. The Fort Worth ISD valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2020 are:

Arlington Heights High School        

Valedictorian       Matthew X. Sheffield

Salutatorian        Sara E. Helmer

Benbrook Middle-High School        

Valedictorian       Jaya Sundarrajan

Salutatorian        Cora Bowling

Carter-Riverside High School

Valedictorian       Emilie Garcia

Salutatorian        Elisha Christian Cooper

Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School   

Valedictorian       Abetzahi D. Lopez

Salutatorian        Louis F. Anguiano

P.L. Dunbar High School         

Valedictorian       Jaime E. Garcia

Salutatorian        McKenzie R. Howard

Eastern Hills High School       

Valedictorian       BreAuna Dobbins

Salutatorian        Nayeli Garcia Hernandez

Marine Creek Collegiate High School     

Valedictorian       Lisa A. Smith

Salutatorian        Yulisa Castro Cabrera

North Side High School  

Valedictorian       Sebastian Martinez

Salutatorian        Nancy A. Mandujano

O.D. Wyatt High School  

Valedictorian       Simone A. Wallace

Salutatorian        Justyn J. Wallace

Paschal High School        

Valedictorian       Jack B. Boller

Salutatorian        Avery A. Taylor

Polytechnic High School

Valedictorian       Vianka A. Gamez-Majano

Salutatorian        Ayauna Reagor

South Hills High School

Valedictorian       Juana Gissela Ruvalcaba

Salutatorian        Jocelinne G. Martinez Guzman

Southwest High School   

Valedictorian       Isabella Diaz

Salutatorian        Lily Tess Bullard 

Success High School        

1st Honor Graduate      Maria J. Aguillon

2nd Honor Graduate    Abdi A. Yousuf

TCC South/FWISD Collegiate High School     

Valedictorian       Karla M. Almanza

Salutatorian        Clemon W. White

Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences 

Valedictorian       Benjamin M. Rogers

Salutatorian        Yasmina Ahmad

Trimble Technical High School       

Valedictorian       Alondra J. Flores

Salutatorian        Alexandra Sandoval

Western Hills High School      

Valedictorian       Jenna Marie Mullender

Salutatorian        Andy Klundt

World Languages Institute     

Valedictorian       Melany Rodriguez

Salutatorian        Jesús Paredes

Young Men’s Leadership Academy

Valedictorian       Tayshaun D. Smith

Salutatorian        Oliver Bustos

Young Women’s Leadership Academy   

Valedictorian       Aiza Ahmad Butt

Salutatorian        Madison J. Mouton

