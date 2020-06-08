Fort Worth ISD celebrates valedictorians and salutatorians for 2020

As the Fort Worth ISD continues to celebrate all graduates of the Class of 2020 the District is especially proud of those seniors who have attained the honors of valedictorian and salutatorian.
“Vals and sals” are those students with the highest and second-highest class rank respectively. To be eligible for such recognition, the student must:
· Have completed the foundation program with the distinguished level of achievement; and
· Have completed 19 credits before the first day of the school year in which graduation requirements are completed; and
· Have continuously enrolled in the same District high school for the two school years immediately preceding graduation.
Additional information about each student can be located on the Fort Worth ISD website. The Fort Worth ISD valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2020 are:
Arlington Heights High School
Valedictorian Matthew X. Sheffield
Salutatorian Sara E. Helmer
Benbrook Middle-High School
Valedictorian Jaya Sundarrajan
Salutatorian Cora Bowling
Carter-Riverside High School
Valedictorian Emilie Garcia
Salutatorian Elisha Christian Cooper
Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School
Valedictorian Abetzahi D. Lopez
Salutatorian Louis F. Anguiano
P.L. Dunbar High School
Valedictorian Jaime E. Garcia
Salutatorian McKenzie R. Howard
Eastern Hills High School
Valedictorian BreAuna Dobbins
Salutatorian Nayeli Garcia Hernandez
Marine Creek Collegiate High School
Valedictorian Lisa A. Smith
Salutatorian Yulisa Castro Cabrera
North Side High School
Valedictorian Sebastian Martinez
Salutatorian Nancy A. Mandujano
O.D. Wyatt High School
Valedictorian Simone A. Wallace
Salutatorian Justyn J. Wallace
Paschal High School
Valedictorian Jack B. Boller
Salutatorian Avery A. Taylor
Polytechnic High School
Valedictorian Vianka A. Gamez-Majano
Salutatorian Ayauna Reagor
South Hills High School
Valedictorian Juana Gissela Ruvalcaba
Salutatorian Jocelinne G. Martinez Guzman
Southwest High School
Valedictorian Isabella Diaz
Salutatorian Lily Tess Bullard
Success High School
1st Honor Graduate Maria J. Aguillon
2nd Honor Graduate Abdi A. Yousuf
TCC South/FWISD Collegiate High School
Valedictorian Karla M. Almanza
Salutatorian Clemon W. White
Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences
Valedictorian Benjamin M. Rogers
Salutatorian Yasmina Ahmad
Trimble Technical High School
Valedictorian Alondra J. Flores
Salutatorian Alexandra Sandoval
Western Hills High School
Valedictorian Jenna Marie Mullender
Salutatorian Andy Klundt
World Languages Institute
Valedictorian Melany Rodriguez
Salutatorian Jesús Paredes
Young Men’s Leadership Academy
Valedictorian Tayshaun D. Smith
Salutatorian Oliver Bustos
Young Women’s Leadership Academy
Valedictorian Aiza Ahmad Butt
Salutatorian Madison J. Mouton