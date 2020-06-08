Fort Worth ISD celebrates valedictorians and salutatorians for 2020

As the Fort Worth ISD continues to celebrate all graduates of the Class of 2020 the District is especially proud of those seniors who have attained the honors of valedictorian and salutatorian.

“Vals and sals” are those students with the highest and second-highest class rank respectively. To be eligible for such recognition, the student must:

· Have completed the foundation program with the distinguished level of achievement; and

· Have completed 19 credits before the first day of the school year in which graduation requirements are completed; and

· Have continuously enrolled in the same District high school for the two school years immediately preceding graduation.

Additional information about each student can be located on the Fort Worth ISD website. The Fort Worth ISD valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2020 are:

Arlington Heights High School

Valedictorian Matthew X. Sheffield

Salutatorian Sara E. Helmer

Benbrook Middle-High School

Valedictorian Jaya Sundarrajan

Salutatorian Cora Bowling

Carter-Riverside High School

Valedictorian Emilie Garcia

Salutatorian Elisha Christian Cooper

Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School

Valedictorian Abetzahi D. Lopez

Salutatorian Louis F. Anguiano

P.L. Dunbar High School

Valedictorian Jaime E. Garcia

Salutatorian McKenzie R. Howard

Eastern Hills High School

Valedictorian BreAuna Dobbins

Salutatorian Nayeli Garcia Hernandez

Marine Creek Collegiate High School

Valedictorian Lisa A. Smith

Salutatorian Yulisa Castro Cabrera

North Side High School

Valedictorian Sebastian Martinez

Salutatorian Nancy A. Mandujano

O.D. Wyatt High School

Valedictorian Simone A. Wallace

Salutatorian Justyn J. Wallace

Paschal High School

Valedictorian Jack B. Boller

Salutatorian Avery A. Taylor

Polytechnic High School

Valedictorian Vianka A. Gamez-Majano

Salutatorian Ayauna Reagor

South Hills High School

Valedictorian Juana Gissela Ruvalcaba

Salutatorian Jocelinne G. Martinez Guzman

Southwest High School

Valedictorian Isabella Diaz

Salutatorian Lily Tess Bullard

Success High School

1st Honor Graduate Maria J. Aguillon

2nd Honor Graduate Abdi A. Yousuf

TCC South/FWISD Collegiate High School

Valedictorian Karla M. Almanza

Salutatorian Clemon W. White

Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences

Valedictorian Benjamin M. Rogers

Salutatorian Yasmina Ahmad

Trimble Technical High School

Valedictorian Alondra J. Flores

Salutatorian Alexandra Sandoval

Western Hills High School

Valedictorian Jenna Marie Mullender

Salutatorian Andy Klundt

World Languages Institute

Valedictorian Melany Rodriguez

Salutatorian Jesús Paredes

Young Men’s Leadership Academy

Valedictorian Tayshaun D. Smith

Salutatorian Oliver Bustos

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Valedictorian Aiza Ahmad Butt

Salutatorian Madison J. Mouton