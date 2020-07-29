Fort Worth ISD Emergency Board Meeting Advisory

The Fort Worth ISD has announced it will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 30, at 8 a.m. to discuss the opening of the 2020-21 school year.



As has been the practice for recent meetings, this one will be a virtual meeting with all board members being in remote locations.

The general public is invited to watch the meeting on Spectrum Channel 192, AT&T Channel 99, Zoom, or on the Fort Worth ISD Live YouTube channel.



The link for Zoom access is https://esc11.zoom.us/j/92449250562

Those wishing to address the board during public comment may register to do so by calling (817) 814-1956 from now until 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 30.

To see a copy of the agenda, select this link: https://bit.ly/FWISDMEET-7-30-20

– FWBP Staff