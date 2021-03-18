Fort Worth ISD receives 2,200 donated jump ropes from BNSF

The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, and BNSF Railway are providing 2,200 Fort Worth Independent School District students with jump ropes to take home as a way to stay active, healthy and entertained during this uncertain school year.

BSNF Railway is a sponsor of the Association’s Tarrant County Heart Walk. In support of the cardiovascular health of youth, BNSF Railway, in conjunction with the Association’s Kids Heart Challenge, donated jump ropes for every student at Fort Worth ISD’s Alice Carlson Applied Learning Center, Ridglea Hills Elementary School and Westcliff Elementary School, the heart association said in a news release.

“All of us at BNSF are honored to partner with the American Heart Association on this important project,” said Zak Andersen, president, BNSF Railway Foundation. “The past year has been challenging for everyone where it is difficult to maintain our normal routines. This is our small way of trying to make it a little easier for the students of Fort Worth to stay active, get the exercise they need and stay healthy.”

The American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge is part of its commitment to

whole-body wellness during an uncertain school year.

The association recommends that healthy children stay active throughout the day. School-age kids and teens ages 6-17 should try to get at least 60 minutes per day of moderate- to vigorous-intensity activity.

It can be broken up into shorter sessions throughout the day. This will help them maintain a healthy weight and keep their hearts, brains and bodies healthy, the association said.

“We are grateful to BNSF Railway and the American Heart Association for providing each of our students with jump ropes and giving them the gift of good health,” said Adrienne Taylor, physical education teacher at Alice Carlson Applied Learning Center. “Through this generous gift, we’re able to provide our students with a jump rope that they’ll be able to use for years to come for fun and cardio health.”

Kids Heart Challenge is rooted in proven science which shows kids who are regularly active have a better chance of a healthy adulthood.

In addition to improved physical health, the benefits of physical activity for children include better grades, school attendance and classroom behavior. Physical activity can also help kids feel better, improve mental health, build self-esteem, and decrease and prevent conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Since 2019, BNSF Railway has provided four CPR in Schools Training Kit to Fort Worth ISD to train the next generation of lifesavers.

For more information about Kids Heart Challenge: www.heart.org/khc