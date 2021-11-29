Fort Worth ISD, TCC to host manufacturing event for students

What: Creators Wanted Live Tour Kick-Off Event

When: Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m.; VIP and student tours start at 11 a.m.; tour runs Nov. 30 – Dec. 3

Where: Tarrant County College – South Campus, Parking Lot #2, 5301 Campus Dr., Fort Worth 76119

Who: Opening remarks from Dr. Kent P. Scribner, FWISD Superintendent; Dr. Eugene Giovannini, Chancellor, Tarrant County College; Erin Streeter, Senior Vice President, Communications & Brand Strategy, National Association of Manufacturers; and others; Students from FWISD’s I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM & VPA and TCC South will be the first student groups to take the tour.

The future of manufacturing is rolling into town to give Fort Worth ISD students and other “creators of tomorrow” an exciting, meaningful experience like none other.

It’s called the Creators Wanted Live Tour, the largest campaign by the U.S. manufacturing industry to build tomorrow’s workforce, and it’s setting up for four days on the South Campus of Tarrant County College. More than 700 FWISD students will take part in the experience. The evening of Dec. 2 will be Family Night.

A joint effort by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and The Manufacturing Institute, the exposition immerses students and others in the world of innovative, cutting-edge manufacturing, and does it in highly entertaining and interactive ways. See the trailer in this video produced by NAM.

Once inside the 53-foot trailer, teams of students, teachers, and other participants encounter an “escape room”-like challenge every 10 minutes. They compete against the clock to bust myths, solve riddles, and crack codes as they work their way through multiple rooms.

What’s more, students have the opportunity to:

Meet creators making a difference in modern manufacturing and get career advice

Explore demonstrations that bring to life how technology is advancing creativity

Access resources that match participants’ interests and help create pathways to training, programs, and careers to build a better tomorrow for everyone.

A recent study by The Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte found that manufacturers in the U.S. would need to fill 4 million jobs by 2031. Many of Fort Worth ISD’s Career and Technical Education, Gold Seal Programs of Choice, and P-Tech academies offer career pathways in manufacturing and related fields, including aviation maintenance and manufacturing, automotive technology, architectural technology, construction management technology, and renewable energy technology.

Fort Worth is the sixth city nationally to host the Creators Wanted trailer tour. As many as 1,000 students are expected to participate in the experience over the four days, most of them Fort Worth ISD students.