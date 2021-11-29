Tuesday, November 30, 2021
49.2 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeEducation

Fort Worth ISD, TCC to host manufacturing event for students

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
man in blue jacket standing beside brown wooden post
Photo by Clayton Cardinalli on Unsplash

What: Creators Wanted Live Tour Kick-Off Event

When: Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m.; VIP and student tours start at 11 a.m.; tour runs Nov. 30 – Dec. 3

Where: Tarrant County College – South Campus, Parking Lot #2, 5301 Campus Dr., Fort Worth  76119

Who: Opening remarks from Dr. Kent P. Scribner, FWISD Superintendent; Dr. Eugene Giovannini, Chancellor, Tarrant County College; Erin Streeter, Senior Vice President, Communications & Brand Strategy, National Association of Manufacturers; and others; Students from FWISD’s I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM & VPA and TCC South will be the first student groups to take the tour.

The future of manufacturing is rolling into town to give Fort Worth ISD students and other “creators of tomorrow” an exciting, meaningful experience like none other.

It’s called the Creators Wanted Live Tour, the largest campaign by the U.S. manufacturing industry to build tomorrow’s workforce, and it’s setting up for four days on the South Campus of Tarrant County College. More than 700 FWISD students will take part in the experience. The evening of Dec. 2 will be Family Night.

A joint effort by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and The Manufacturing Institute, the exposition immerses students and others in the world of innovative, cutting-edge manufacturing, and does it in highly entertaining and interactive ways. See the trailer in this video produced by NAM.

Once inside the 53-foot trailer, teams of students, teachers, and other participants encounter an “escape room”-like challenge every 10 minutes. They compete against the clock to bust myths, solve riddles, and crack codes as they work their way through multiple rooms.

What’s more, students have the opportunity to:

  • Meet creators making a difference in modern manufacturing and get career advice
  • Explore demonstrations that bring to life how technology is advancing creativity
  • Access resources that match participants’ interests and help create pathways to training, programs, and careers to build a better tomorrow for everyone.

A recent study by The Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte found that manufacturers in the U.S. would need to fill 4 million jobs by 2031. Many of Fort Worth ISD’s Career and Technical Education, Gold Seal Programs of Choice, and P-Tech academies offer career pathways in manufacturing and related fields, including aviation maintenance and manufacturing, automotive technology, architectural technology, construction management technology, and renewable energy technology.

Fort Worth is the sixth city nationally to host the Creators Wanted trailer tour. As many as 1,000 students are expected to participate in the experience over the four days, most of them Fort Worth ISD students.

Previous articleTCU set to introduce SMU’s Dykes as new coach
Next articleIn shadow of North Texas gas drilling sites, health fears escalate
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Fort Worth Business Press Logo
This advertisement will close in
00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
seconds..
Click here to continue to Fort Worth Business Press

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate