Fort Worth ISD to recognize 2021-22 Academic Chairs for Teaching Excellence

The 16 teachers who are the FWISD 2021-2022 Academic Chairs for Teaching Excellence will be recognized at an awards luncheon November 18 that will include music from the Trimble Tech High School Chamber Orchestra.
The selected teachers will hold the title of Chair for Teaching Excellence for one year and receive a $5,000 honorarium. Each Teaching Chair’s campus will receive a flag to display in a prominent location.
This year’s honorees are:
Angela D. Paulos Chair for Teaching Excellence in Visual Arts
Andrea Cantrell, Burton Hill Elementary School
Blue Zones Project Chair for Teaching Excellence in Health & Physical Education
Joe Gonzales, Sam Rosen Elementary School
Broadway at the Bass Chair for Teaching Excellence in Dance & Theater
Christen Reyes, IM Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA
Central Market Chair for Teaching Excellence in Acquisition of Language
Carrie English, Success High School
Chase Chair for Teaching Excellence in Secondary English
Janet Allen, Young Men’s Leadership Academy
Facebook Chair for Teaching Excellence in Career & Technical Education
Ronnie Cope, Trimble Tech High School
Friedman Chair for Teaching Excellence in Performing Arts
Emily Saenz, Benbrook Middle-High School
Kroger Chair for Teaching Excellence in Special Education
Kristin Miller, ML Phillips Elementary School
Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP Chair for Teaching Excellence in Elementary Reading
Kathryn Hobbs, Luella Merrett Elementary School
Lockheed Martin Chair for Teaching Excellence in Elementary Math & Science
Angela Ferguson, Lowery Road Elementary School
Lockheed Martin Chair for Teaching Excellence in Middle School STEM
Shawn Massey, Young Men’s Leadership Academy
Lockheed Martin Chair for Teaching Excellence in High School STEM
Nicholas Clark, Arlington Heights High School
Sewell Lexus & Infiniti of Fort Worth Chair for Teaching Excellence in Humanities
Philip Collier, Polytechnic High School
TTI, Inc. Chair for Teaching Excellence in Secondary Math
Lisa McGlothlin, Rosemont Middle School
University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth Chair for Teaching Excellence in Secondary Science
Jamie Avalos, OD Wyatt High School
XTO Energy Chair for Teaching Excellence in Early Childhood Education
Marisol Martin, West Handley Elementary School
These teachers were selected by 76 judges who reviewed 157 initial applications, evaluated 50 finalists’ teaching video demonstrations and conducted panel interviews for the 50 finalists.
This rigorous award program actually begins with applicants’ eligibility at the outset. To meet eligibility requirements, teachers must have either been elected Campus Teacher of the Year by their peers during the past five years or must provide details on the application about their leadership roles on campus and in the classroom.
This year, a record 157 teachers applied across the 16 categories, beating last year’s record of 140 applications. Applicants had to explain their philosophy of teaching and learning and share how the pandemic has affected the way they engage their students. Once the selection committees reviewed applications and determined the finalists for their categories, the 50 teacher finalists had to submit demonstration videos for review and evaluation.
Once the committees completed their duties and selected 16 Teaching Chairs from 157 initial applicants, it was time to celebrate. The 16 corporate sponsors spearheaded surprise campus visits to notify the winners of their selection. Campus principals staged fun, and sometimes elaborate, events in the winners’ honor.
This annual teacher recognition program is made possible by dedicated community partners who sponsor the awards, including the $5,000 cash prize, and who serve on the selection committees from April through November.
Fort Worth ISD established the Chairs for Teaching Excellence program in 1994 to recognize and reward exemplary teachers.