Fort Worth ISD to recognize 2021-22 Academic Chairs for Teaching Excellence

The 16 teachers who are the FWISD 2021-2022 Academic Chairs for Teaching Excellence will be recognized at an awards luncheon November 18 that will include music from the Trimble Tech High School Chamber Orchestra.

The selected teachers will hold the title of Chair for Teaching Excellence for one year and receive a $5,000 honorarium. Each Teaching Chair’s campus will receive a flag to display in a prominent location.

This year’s honorees are:

Angela D. Paulos Chair for Teaching Excellence in Visual Arts

Andrea Cantrell, Burton Hill Elementary School

Blue Zones Project Chair for Teaching Excellence in Health & Physical Education

Joe Gonzales, Sam Rosen Elementary School

Broadway at the Bass Chair for Teaching Excellence in Dance & Theater

Christen Reyes, IM Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA

Central Market Chair for Teaching Excellence in Acquisition of Language

Carrie English, Success High School

Chase Chair for Teaching Excellence in Secondary English

Janet Allen, Young Men’s Leadership Academy

Facebook Chair for Teaching Excellence in Career & Technical Education

Ronnie Cope, Trimble Tech High School

Friedman Chair for Teaching Excellence in Performing Arts

Emily Saenz, Benbrook Middle-High School

Kroger Chair for Teaching Excellence in Special Education

Kristin Miller, ML Phillips Elementary School

Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP Chair for Teaching Excellence in Elementary Reading

Kathryn Hobbs, Luella Merrett Elementary School

Lockheed Martin Chair for Teaching Excellence in Elementary Math & Science

Angela Ferguson, Lowery Road Elementary School

Lockheed Martin Chair for Teaching Excellence in Middle School STEM

Shawn Massey, Young Men’s Leadership Academy

Lockheed Martin Chair for Teaching Excellence in High School STEM

Nicholas Clark, Arlington Heights High School

Sewell Lexus & Infiniti of Fort Worth Chair for Teaching Excellence in Humanities

Philip Collier, Polytechnic High School

TTI, Inc. Chair for Teaching Excellence in Secondary Math

Lisa McGlothlin, Rosemont Middle School

University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth Chair for Teaching Excellence in Secondary Science

Jamie Avalos, OD Wyatt High School

XTO Energy Chair for Teaching Excellence in Early Childhood Education

Marisol Martin, West Handley Elementary School

These teachers were selected by 76 judges who reviewed 157 initial applications, evaluated 50 finalists’ teaching video demonstrations and conducted panel interviews for the 50 finalists.

This rigorous award program actually begins with applicants’ eligibility at the outset. To meet eligibility requirements, teachers must have either been elected Campus Teacher of the Year by their peers during the past five years or must provide details on the application about their leadership roles on campus and in the classroom.

This year, a record 157 teachers applied across the 16 categories, beating last year’s record of 140 applications. Applicants had to explain their philosophy of teaching and learning and share how the pandemic has affected the way they engage their students. Once the selection committees reviewed applications and determined the finalists for their categories, the 50 teacher finalists had to submit demonstration videos for review and evaluation.

Once the committees completed their duties and selected 16 Teaching Chairs from 157 initial applicants, it was time to celebrate. The 16 corporate sponsors spearheaded surprise campus visits to notify the winners of their selection. Campus principals staged fun, and sometimes elaborate, events in the winners’ honor.

This annual teacher recognition program is made possible by dedicated community partners who sponsor the awards, including the $5,000 cash prize, and who serve on the selection committees from April through November.

Fort Worth ISD established the Chairs for Teaching Excellence program in 1994 to recognize and reward exemplary teachers.