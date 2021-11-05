Fort Worth ISD Trustee Brookins dies following brief illness

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education and the District has announced the death of Second Vice-President and District 4 Trustee Daphne Brookins. She died followinga brief illness.

Brookins, who was first elected in 2019, was a young adult motivational speaker and writer and had most recently served as an adjunct instructor at Texas Wesleyan University. She also was a member of multiple local and state boards, including the One Star Foundation, to which she was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas Wesleyan University.

“Words cannot express our devastation and sadness at this news,” said Board President Tobi Jackson. “Ms. Brookins was a champion for kids and a much-valued colleague who embraced her board work with collegiality and dedication. More than that, she was a dear friend whose smile illuminated any room she was in. Our thoughts are with her family right now, especially her sons.”

“We are deeply saddened by Ms. Brookins’ passing,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “She was always focused on students and never allowed any opportunity to further their needs to be lost. She always wanted to ensure that families received resources that allowed stability and a good education for their children.”

Brookins first joined the board in 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Dr. T.A. Sims. She was then elected to a full term in May 2021.

“It’s an honor,” she said at the time of her election. “I’m proud of the trust that the citizens of District 4 have placed in me to bring my years of experience in education, social services and partnerships to the table to help District 4 and FWISD.”

Brookins had previously served as a council member and, later, mayor pro tem for the City of Forest Hill. She was also an early supporter and board member for the District’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

As a FWISD board member, Brookins’ particular focus was to advance opportunities for young women. She also wanted to ensure that all daycare facilities in Fort Worth were on the same page as the District’s early learning program. She particularly championed early childhood issues, and the care and nurturing of our very youngest children, birth to three-years of age.

Brookins’ many affiliations and leadership roles, past and present, included YMCA Metropolitan Board, Director’s Circle with Girls Inc., Tarrant County Challenge Inc. Board Member, Advisory Board Member for Expanding Your Horizon, Tarrant County CHIP Coalition co-chairperson for the Marketing Task Force, and the Ladder Alliance Board Member.

As a collegiate athlete, she was an All-American shot-putter and discus thrower and held many records that stood the test of time and have only recently been broken.

Brookins was particularly gratified last year when her late husband, Carl Brookins, was honored with the establishment of a scholarship in his name. District leaders and fellow trustees contributed to the scholarship, which was awarded for the first time this spring and will be annually given to Fort Worth ISD graduating seniors, rotating in turn to each high school.

Here is a list of Ms. Brookins’ accomplishments:

AmeriCorps Member, 1st Class (1994-1996)

Young Women’s Leadership Academy- Vice Chairman (2013-17)

Site Based Board Member- Young Women’s Leadership Academy (2019-present)

Appointed to OneStar National Service by Governor Perry (2013-2017)

Appointed to OneStar National Service by Governor Abbott (2017-present)

New Directions Initiative Board Member (2012-2013)

Greatest Woman in Texas Award by Fort Worth Business press (2009)

Nominee for the Advocate for Older People in Tarrant County of the Year by the Area Agency on Aging (2009)

Mayor Mike Moncrief Believing in Youth Award (2009)

President/ CEO of Tarrant County Youth Summit (2007-present)

President of the Texas Wesleyan University Alumni Board of Directors (2006-2008)

Vice-Chair of the Fort Worth Sister Cities Young Professional Advisory Council (2008-2010)

Appointed to the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities (2007- 2013)

Appointed Coordinator for the Forest Hill Youth Advisory Commission (2007-2009)

Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Forest Hill (2005-2007)

City Councilman for the City of Forest Hill (2002-2004)

Awarded the “40 Under 40” award by the Fort Worth Business Press as an up-and-coming Rising Star in the Metroplex area 2006

“Young Alumni of the Year” by Texas Wesleyan 2006

Featured in Womensbiz magazine in 2005 as a “Woman to Watch”

The schools Brookins represented in District 4 include:

O.D. Wyatt High School, I.M. Terrell Academy, Morningside Middle School, Morningside Elementary School, W.M. Green Elementary School, David K. Sellars Elementary School, Harlean Beal Elementary School, Clifford Davis Elementary School, Carter Park Elementary School, Edward J. Briscoe Elementary School, Carroll Peak Elementary School, Van Zandt-Guinn Elementary School, Versia Williams Elementary School.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.