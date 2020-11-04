74.4 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Education Fort Worth ISD voters approve Tax Radification Election
Education

Fort Worth ISD voters approve Tax Radification Election

By FWBP Staff
red apple fruit on four pyle books
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Other News

Opinion

COMMENTARY: The Economist: Texas and national economic forecast update

FWBP Staff -
M. Ray Perryman Our latest forecast update indicates significant declines in economic activity through...
Read more
Energy

Naval Air Station Fort Worth wins Fort Worth’s Environmental Industry of the Year honors

FWBP Staff -
Honored for 18 consecutive years of regulatory compliance with the Clean Water Act and impressive environmental programming, Naval Air Station Fort Worth...
Read more
Entertainment

Casa Mañana’s Jingle All the Way: A Holiday Family Concert tickets on sale now

FWBP Staff -
Jingle All the Way: A Holiday Family Concert stars audience favorites Laura Wetsel as “Jingle the Elf,” Winston Daniels as “Frosty,” Kyle...
Read more
Education

Fort Worth ISD voters approve Tax Radification Election

FWBP Staff -
On November 3, voters in the Fort Worth ISD approved a Tax Ratification Election that will generate $66 million annually for students.
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

On November 3, voters in the Fort Worth ISD approved a Tax Ratification Election that will generate $66 million annually for students.

“We are grateful to voters for their support of Fort Worth ISD students,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner.  “And, we are especially thankful to the neighborhood and community leaders who helped us by ensuring that voters made an informed decision at the polls.”

The Voter Approval TRE will fund:

  • Compensation for teachers allowing the District to be more competitive in attracting and retaining the best teachers;
  • Safety, health, and security by providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and additional measures to clean and sanitize campuses;
  • And, connectivity and devices such as Chromebook computers, hot spots and additional methods to provide broadband internet access for students.

“Although Covid-19 kept us from holding in-person town hall meetings, many parents and employees attended our ‘virtual’ presentations,” said Scribner of the District’s information campaign. 

The District held a series of Zoom town hall meetings, each followed by question and answer sessions.  Additionally, voters watched informative videos (in English and Spanish) and visited a special website — www.fwisd.org/election — to learn more about how the TRE would work, including bringing extra funds from the state to the District.

The Voter Approval TRE will generate $44 million – but that money will be matched by the state of Texas with an additional $22 million, resulting in $66 million annually for students.

This tax rate for 2020-2021 will effectively raise taxes for the Maintenance and Operations fund by 7.53%. The proposed I&S tax rate will not increase. For a $100,000 home that would mean an additional $96.50 in taxes.

“These resources will help us hire and retain great teachers, provide funding for safety measures on campus, and provide connectivity and devices to every child in every neighborhood of the District,” said Dr. Scribner.

Previous articleFort Worth real estate firm expands into Johnson County
Next articleCasa Mañana’s Jingle All the Way: A Holiday Family Concert tickets on sale now

Latest News

CCBP

Frisco student take teen entrepreneur prize for potential COVID treatment

FWBP Staff -
On Saturday, October 17, 2020, a high school student from Frisco, took home the country’s top prize for teen entrepreneur in the 12th Annual Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!)...
Read more
Education

Theatre Wesleyan presents Portraits In Black

FWBP Staff -
Portraits In Black, a collection of scenes and monologues on the Black experience by Gus Edwards, will conclude...
Read more
Education

UTA to offer new bachelor’s degree in business analytics

FWBP Staff -
Radha Mahapatra, chair of the Department of Information Systems and Operations Management at UTA. Credit: UTA The University of Texas...
Read more
Culture

The Culinary School of Fort Worth starts culinary apprenticeship program

FWBP Staff -
The Culinary School of Fort Worth has been approved by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation to operate an apprenticeship program designed...
Read more
Education

GM Financial donates 100,000 face masks to Fort Worth and Arlington school districts

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth-based GM Financial is helping thousands of North Texas students, teachers and staff members have a fresh disposable face mask to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101