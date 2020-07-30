Fort Worth Library hosts SCORE Live “Ask an Expert” panel for business owners

Fort Worth Public Library and SCORE Fort Worth are partnering to host a SCORE Live “Ask an Expert” panel to give Fort Worth business owners an opportunity to ask questions and get answers about building, growing and maintaining a business amid COVID-19.

The free one-hour virtual session is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 3.

“A key part what the Library does to support our community is help to strengthen the Fort Worth business community,” said Jana Hill, the Library’s Adult Services Manager. “Programs like SCORE Live are one great way we work to develop programs that empower local entrepreneurship.”



SCORE Fort Worth has built a diverse panel of Certified SCORE Mentors ready to answer questions on a range of topics:

– Moderator – Bob Siffermann – President SCORE Fort Worth

– Legal – Ron Schuff

– Human Resources – Suzan Dick

– Business Strategy and Planning – Collette Portis

– Marketing & Social Media – Gaby Romero

– CARES Act Loan Program – Bob Siffermann

Attendees may register in advance for the event here:

http://bit.ly/FWPL-SCORE-0803

The mission of the Fort Worth SCORE chapter is to provide free business counseling, mentoring, and coaching to existing and emerging businesses in Fort Worth and other North Texas cities.

– FWBP Staff