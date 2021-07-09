Fort Worth M.D. school class of 2025 arriving by July 12

Sixty new medical students at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine will be some of the first students in the nation making their return to campus for in-person learning when they arrive on July 12, the school said in an announcement.

“This is a remarkable step forward in restoring some sense of normalcy as we all battled with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stuart D. Flynn, M.D., the founding dean of TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine.

Stuart said the school is welcoming its third class of future physicians who have chosen medicine as their calling in spite of the challenges the medical community has faced throughout the pandemic.

“These students will have a unique perspective on the importance of clear and empathetic communication with patients and how that combined with new advances in medical technology can improve care for communities as a whole,” Stuart said.

The Fort Worth M.D. School is a unique private-public partnership between Texas Christian University and the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

The curriculum is designed to transform medical education, the school said in a news release.

It does this by incorporating communications training throughout the curriculum; pairing students with patients and physicians from their first day in a Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship; world-class simulation and technology; and encouraging students to be lifelong learners capable of critical inquiry and medical information literacy through their scholarly pursuit and thesis.

“We set out to train medical students as Empathetic Scholars and that skillset has proven to be invaluable to physicians all across the world throughout the pandemic,” Flynn said. “We will help our medical students become outstanding physicians who treat patients with compassion, empathy and respect, leading to better outcomes and better overall community health.”

The Class of 2025 will participate in-person for Welcome Week, July 12-16, on both the TCU and HSC campuses where they will meet faculty and staff and participate in orientation activities. The week will culminate on Thursday, July 15, with a School of Medicine Learning Communities Reveal show on Facebook Live.

The incoming medical students will learn which set of Physician Development Coaches and Learning Communities they will be a part of during their time at the School of Medicine. The students will begin their academic year on July 19.