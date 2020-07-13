Fort Worth M.D. School faculty member wins award for excellence in teaching and innovation

TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine associate professor Amber Heck, Ph.D., has been chosen as the 2020 recipient of the International Association of Medical Science Educators (IAMSE) Early Career Award for Excellence in Teaching and Innovation.



“I am honored and humbled to receive this award and to be chosen by my colleagues and mentors within IAMSE,” Heck said in a news release from HSC.

The award honors an IAMSE member who has made significant innovations, particularly with respect to teaching, in the short time they have focused their careers toward enhancing teaching, learning and learner assessment, according to their website.



Heck teaches physiology at the Fort Worth medical school and her responsibilities include curriculum design and development and active learning facilitation in cell biology and physiology. Heck joined the IAMSE in 2016 as a fellow and is currently an active member of the organizations’ scholarship committee.



“I have watched the careers of past winners’ as well as their innovations and contributions to medical education,” Heck said. “I am thrilled to be now be mentioned in the same group as them. The IAMSE has pushed awardees to continue to pursue innovative projects in the field of academic medicine and I plan to continue to do that.”

The TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine, Fort Worth’s M.D. school, opened with a class of 60 students in July 2019.

– FWBP Staff