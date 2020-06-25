Fort Worth school board approves new appointments

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education has approved new personnel appointments, resulting in a reorganization of school leadership and the district office, the ISD said in a news release.



Karen Molinar, who currently serves as chief of staff for Supt. Kent P. Scribner, will now become deputy superintendent.

Kermit Spears, the former chief of Human Resources at Fort Bend ISD and corporate director of the Dell Corporation, will become the Chief Talent Officer.

David Saenz, currently the senior officer in the Office of Innovation, will become chief of Innovation in Fort Worth ISD.



The board also approved the appointment of executive directors in the district’s school leadership division. Their job duties, formerly defined by their work with either elementary or secondary schools, will now focus on school pyramids from Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade.



These new executive directors of Pre-K School Leadership of Student and School Support are:

Hilda Caballero (currently an executive director for FWISD elementary school leadership)

Miguel Elizondo (currently a high school principal in San Antonio ISD)

Ahna Gomez (currently a high school principal in Irving ISD)

Susan Hernandez (currently an executive director with FWISD secondary school leadership)

Todd Koppes (currently an executive director with FWISD elementary school leadership)

Marion Mouton, Ph.D., (currently an executive director with FWISD elementary school leadership)



Enedia Padro (currently a program officer with the Aspiring Leaders Program)

Deborah Traylor (currently an executive director with FWISD secondary school leadership)

Rian Townsend (currently an executive director with FWISD secondary school leadership)

Marta Plata, current principal at Manual Jara Elementary School, will become the executive director for Parent Partnerships.

Simultaneously, the Department of Family Communications will continue its work but now focus on District-level parent engagement, marketing and messaging, the ISD said,

Other appointments include:

Jamie Crosen, currently a high school principal in Elgin, Illinois, will be executive director of Instructional Initiatives.

Benjamin Leos, currently executive director of Secondary Leadership becomes executive director of Personalized Learning and Enrichment.

Joseph Neidziela, currently director of Social Studies moves to executive director K-12 Social Studies and Curricular Support.

