Franchise workshop set for Wednesday

The Secrets to Buying a Franchise will be presented Wednesday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. presented by SCORE Fort Worth.

The online workshop will provide information to help decide if franchising is the right business opportunity. Sara Waskow, FranNet Franchise Consultant for Dallas/Fort Worth, will teach the benefits and challenges of owning a franchised business.

Sara Waskow has been involved in the franchise-business world for over 5 years. Her expertise is in single and multi-unit franchises, with extensive expertise in implementation of franchise systems, business operations, and regional/local marketing. She currently owns two franchises – a fitness franchise and FranNet, a franchise consulting firm.

To register, click here.