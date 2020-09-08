88.9 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Education Free workshops offer advice on financing
Education

Free workshops offer advice on financing

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Sports

UTA hires basketball standout to coach women’s team

FWBP Staff -
Former WNBA player and Vanderbilt Associate Head Coach Shereka Wright was named UTA's 10th head women's basketball coach,...
Read more
Government

Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall resigns following criticisms of protest response

Texas Tribune -
By Juan Pablo Garnham, The Texas Tribune Sept. 8, 2020 "Dallas Police Chief Reneé...
Read more
Energy

XTO Energy pulls plan for New Mexico natural gas facility

AP News -
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A major oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin has withdrawn its application for a permit to...
Read more
Business

Tech’s sudden sell-off continues; Nasdaq sinks 10% in 3 days

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Big technology stocks tumbled again on...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Neighborhood Services Department is moving its Financial Empowerment Program online, offering additional webinars on planning to pay for higher education and buying a car. The workshops are presented by GM Financial.

Workshops are free, but registration is required to receive a webinar link.

Upcoming webinars:
Sept. 10, 1-2 p.m. Higher Education: Paying for College. College costs are rising, but with strategic planning and saving, paying for education can be within your reach. Regardless of your financial situation, there are smart ways to plan and pay for education. Explore options that may be available to you and your family.
Sept. 16, 3-4 p.m. Buying a Car. This virtual KEYS experience is designed to help you get into the driver’s seat by providing tools and information to use whenever you are ready to purchase your next vehicle.

The workshops will provide greater knowledge of key financial concepts and strategies for making small changes that improve financial well-being and reduce stress.

View additional workshops and seminars.

To learn more, email Financial Compass.

Previous articleFort Worth small business receives national growth grant award
Next articleCompanies testing vaccines pledge safety, high standards
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Education

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

AP News -
By JUAN LOZANO, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and REBECCA BOONE Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) — Students across the U.S. ran...
Read more
Education

Texas universities blame off-campus parties for rising COVID-19 cases, but few are disciplining students

Texas Tribune -
By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune Sept. 8, 2020 "Texas universities blame off-campus...
Read more
Education

New president at Cristo Rey deals with COVID challenges

FWBP Staff -
Cristo Rey Fort Worth College Prep 2633 Altamesa Blvd. Fort Worth 76133
Read more
Education

Commentary: Student Success is OUR Success

FWBP Staff -
MATTIE PARKER and JAY McCALL  Throughout the country, school leaders, parents and families are making difficult decisions concerning the safety of re-opening...
Read more
Education

Bones of a career: Local criminologist helps victims with grief

Paul Harral -
My Friend Fresno Ebook available now. Pre-order hardcover version, plush doll and puzzles.
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101