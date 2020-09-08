Free workshops offer advice on financing

The Neighborhood Services Department is moving its Financial Empowerment Program online, offering additional webinars on planning to pay for higher education and buying a car. The workshops are presented by GM Financial.

Workshops are free, but registration is required to receive a webinar link.

Upcoming webinars:

Sept. 10, 1-2 p.m. Higher Education: Paying for College. College costs are rising, but with strategic planning and saving, paying for education can be within your reach. Regardless of your financial situation, there are smart ways to plan and pay for education. Explore options that may be available to you and your family.

Sept. 16, 3-4 p.m. Buying a Car. This virtual KEYS experience is designed to help you get into the driver’s seat by providing tools and information to use whenever you are ready to purchase your next vehicle.

The workshops will provide greater knowledge of key financial concepts and strategies for making small changes that improve financial well-being and reduce stress.

View additional workshops and seminars.

To learn more, email Financial Compass.