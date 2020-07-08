FWISD, TCC to merge advisory boards

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner and Tarrant County College Chancellor Eugene Giovannini have agreed to merge their respective advisory boards – the groups of industry professionals who provide valuable connections between educators and industry in preparing students to enter the workforce. The decision came during an hour-plus virtual summit discussing Fort Worth’s future workforce.

The merger of the advisory boards will increase collaboration between educators and industry as they create programs for students, according to a news release from the City of Fort Worth. It also represents a huge step forward for career and technical education as Fort Worth prepares for a new kind of workforce in a post-COVID 19 environment, according to the news release..

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, who also participated in the virtual summit, hailed the decision as a way to make a difference in the future of Fort Worth. “Having one focus is always good. It allows for a better use of our resources as we come out of this COVID 19.”

Scribner referred to the adage, “form follows function” as he described this new alignment. “If in fact, we are looking toward a cradle-to-career initiative in Fort Worth, it would only make sense that we align that work and bring advisory groups together.”

Giovannini said the new alignment could help create “the opportunity for the business community to engage us seamlessly in a progression from high school to college. It will certainly pay great benefits.”

The decision to merge advisory boards was one of several highlights from the Zoom event. Titled “Fort Worth: Where the Best Begins,” it was part of a partnership between Fort Worth ISD, Tarrant County College and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce to better understand how education and industry can work together to meet current and future workforce needs.

The summit followed eight industry-focused virtual discussions, or mini-summits, held in early June. The individual sessions focused on aviation and aerospace; transportation, both distribution and logistics; hospitality and culinary; IT and cybersecurity business; small businesses: the construction industry: general business; and health care.