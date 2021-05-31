Gill Children’s Services add new board member

Gill Children’s Services has added Terri Sexton to the board of directors. She is currently enrolled at Dallas Theological Seminary in a non-credit master’s degree program. Her career began in accounting and ended in fundraising.

She previously served a development director at Texas Ballet Theater, including a stent as interim managing director’

She is an experienced volunteer, having served at Christ Chapel Bible Church as a 4th Grade Sunday School Teacher, vice chair at Rivertree Academy, Ambassador at ACH Child and Family Services, Board Member at Jewel Charity, and marketing chair at The Cliburn,, Gill said in the announcement.

Founded in 1979, Gill Children’s Services is a 501(c)(3) that provides last resort funding for Tarrant County children whose medical, dental, physical, social, psychological, or educational needs have not been met by other community resources.

