GM Financial donates 100,000 face masks to Fort Worth and Arlington school districts

Fort Worth-based GM Financial is helping thousands of North Texas students, teachers and staff members have a fresh disposable face mask to wear each day at school, by donating 50,000 masks to Fort Worth ISD and another 50,000 to Arlington ISD, the company said in a news release.



“As a Fort Worth-based company with a large operation in Arlington and nearly 5,000 employees in the metroplex, GM Financial has a long-standing commitment to supporting the health and welfare of the communities where we live and work,” said Dan Berce, president and CEO of GM Financial. “With the continued threat of COVID-19, these masks are one way we can contribute to a safe learning and working environment for two of our local school districts.”



GM Financial’ s mask donations join a larger effort by its parent company General Motors, which donated more than 6 million masks by the end of September.



“We believe the best place for a child to learn is in the classroom, with a teacher,” said Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “And for those learning on campus our overarching priority is the health and safety of students, teachers, staff and the community. GM Financial’s generous donation of 50,000 masks has a major impact on helping us help children and our employees.”

GM Financial is the largest employer in downtown Fort Worth, with nearly 1,000 employees at its corporate headquarters and another 3,300 working in its three operations centers in Arlington. Overall, GM Financial and GM employ more than 13,000 Texans in facilities across the state.



“GM has looked out for the staff and students in the Arlington ISD for years. It’s amazing to have partners like that, especially in times like this,” said Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, Superintendent of Schools for Arlington ISD. “We will be able to put these masks to great use to ensure that our staff and students are safe, which has always been our No. 1 priority.”

Additionally, another 50,000 masks have been donated to San Antonio ISD.



General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

