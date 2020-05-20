Going back to work, but need childcare? There’s a website for that

Going back to work? Need childcare?

As Texas begins to re-open businesses, parents may find themselves in need of available childcare.

There’s a website for that.

Parents can locate available licensed childcare in Tarrant County for children ages 0-12 years of age using the free FIND! childcare search tool.

Initially launched to specifically support essential service workers, the site opened for all parents May 18.

The site allows parents to easily search and locate all available child care slots near their work, home and/or along their commute on their mobile or desktop devices by visiting: www.find.bestplace4kids.com FIND! – Fast Facts:

– As of May 20, 2020, there are over 9,600 available licensed childcare spots listed (for children ages 0-12) across Tarrant County on the FIND! search tool.

– This free, parent-facing resource allows parents to filter availability information by: Child’s age; location: near work, home, and/or along commute; centers that accept financial aid*; and all providers and those that have reported availability – FIND! aggregates other pertinent information for parents on local childcare centers including licensing and quality rating, inspection history, hours of operation, and accurate contact information.

– Childcare providers in Tarrant County update their availability information on a weekly basis to ensure accuracy. Providers with questions can email provider-info@bestlace4kids.com for assistance.

* Over 1,100 Tarrant County children are newly enrolled in childcare as their families have qualified for 3-months of emergency financial assistance linked on FIND! made available to qualifying parents through CCMS’ simplified online-application.

Emergency financial assistance originated from the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) March 24h authorization of $2.5M in funds for Tarrant County that Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County has administered to implement emergency childcare support using current Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) funding.

For more info and background on the March 30 launch of FIND!, isit: https://bestplace4kids.com/find-child-care-launches-to-support-essential-workers-during-covid-19-response-in-tarrant-county/

– FWBP Staff