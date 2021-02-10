Abbott reappoints three to social worker examiners board

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Brian Brumley and Benny “Ben” Morris to the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor appointed Jennifer Swords to the board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The board is responsible for regulating the practice of social work in Texas.

Brian Brumley of Sumner is a Licensed Master Social Worker and the director of field education for the School of Social Work at Texas A&M University-Commerce. He is a member of the National Association of Social Workers, Association of Social Boards, Red River Valley Fair Association, and Council on Social Work Education. He also volunteers for Community Helpers, Tigertown Community Center, The Dr. Joanne Olivard Foundation, and Lamar County Junior Livestock Show. Brumley received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Economics from East Texas State University and a Master of Science in Social Work from The University of Texas at Arlington.

Benny “Ben” Morris of Cleburne is a retired public school guidance counselor. He previously served as a gubernatorial appointee on the State Board for Educator Certification and the Family and Protective Services Council. He is a former member of Pi Lambda Theta and the Texas Counseling Association. Morris received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Baylor University and a Master of Education with a certification in School Counseling and Mid-Management from Tarleton State University.

Jennifer Swords of Fort Worth is a Licensed Baccalaureate Social Worker and program manager at Communities in Schools of Greater Tarrant County. She serves at-risk and high-need populations and communities. Swords received a Bachelor of Social Work from Stephen F. Austin State University.