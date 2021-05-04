Grapevine Colleyville ISD Education Foundation names new executive director

The Grapevine Colleyville ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors has approved Jane Richards to lead the foundation as its new executive director effective May 3.

Richards is taking the helm from Sue Franks, who is retiring after 3 years as executive director and decades of support and service to the education foundation. Richards worked in the Grapevine community and shares a love for the GCISD school district and community.

Richards most recently served as the sales director for Club Corp. She previously held the role of director of sales and marketing at Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine. Richards has an extensive background in sales, marketing, network development and account management.

“We are excited Jane is joining the GCISD Education Foundation, as executive director. She is a charismatic leader with strong community relationships in Grapevine and Colleyville. We look for her to be instrumental in carrying out the mission and vision of the foundation,” said Dee Dee Brooks, GCISD education foundation chair.

Richards earned a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Southeast Missouri State University. She is the president and board chair of the Dallas Executives Association and a former member of the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The Foundation was established in 1998 to provide additional funds beyond the district’s normal operating budget for a variety of programs that enhance the quality of education and provide opportunities to benefit GCISD students and staff. Foundation funds are used to facilitate student achievement and skill development, recognize and encourage staff excellence, and expand community involvement from individuals, businesses, and civic organizations.

The Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt public corporation operating under the authority of a Board of Directors that is independent from the school district. The volunteer Board serves without compensation and represents a cross-section of the community.