HSC receives Fort Worth Beautiful Award for 2020-2021

The University of North Texas Health Science Center is a recipient of the Fort Worth Beautiful Award for 2020-2021.

“I am very proud of the work put in by our grounds team, which consists of Riaz Dhanji, Raul Cano, and Ignacio Rodriguez,” said Seth Willmoth, Executive Director, Facilities Management at HSC.

“This award is also a testament to the vision of our late Grounds Foreman, Dean Conine,” Willmoth said.

Conine was recognized for his longstanding commitment to the beauty of the HSC campus.

This award is given annually to an organization or business that has made an outstanding contribution to the Fort Worth community through quality landscaping of its site and grounds.

Fort Worth Beautiful recognizes and encourages the private and public sector to improve the appearance of the city. It is sponsored by The Fort Worth Garden Club.

HSC is being recognized for going above and beyond to create beauty and make Fort Worth special. The campus grounds overlooking Camp Bowie Boulevard stood out for its aesthetic appeal.

Last year’s recipients include Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Firestone and Robertson Whiskey Ranch, Tarrant Regional Water District and The Shops at Clearfork.