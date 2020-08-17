83.1 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 17, 2020
Education HSC hires U.S. principal deputy assistant secretary for health as chief strategy...
Education

HSC hires U.S. principal deputy assistant secretary for health as chief strategy officer

By FWBP Staff
Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams. (Courtesy/HSC)

Other News

Education

Wyoming investigators reopen case of skeleton found in 1998 with help from HSC

AP News -
By EMILY MIEURE Jackson Hole News & GuideJACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wearing black gloves, Sgt. Clay Platt opens a box full of...
Read more
Health Care

Across Texas and the nation, the novel coronavirus is deadlier for people of color

Texas Tribune -
By Emma Platoff and Carla Astudillo, The Texas Tribune July 30, 2020 "Across Texas...
Read more
Opinion

Commentary: Fort Worth’s economic recovery should emphasize startups and entrepreneurs

FWBP Staff -
Cameron Cushman and Les Kreis More than  half of the companies in...
Read more
Human Resources

NEWSMAKERS: Davis comes to HSC

FWBP Staff -
HEALTH CARE At 17, Stephan Davis, DNP, MHSA, FACHE, left St. Louis for New York City to study jazz...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams, U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health, will join The University of North Texas Health Science Center (HSC) at Fort Worth as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, President Michael Williams announced.

Trent–Adams, who served as Acting U.S. Surgeon General from April 2017 to September 2017, will start at HSC in October.

“Dr. Trent-Adams will bring to HSC a wealth of expertise and experience in improving access to quality health care to underserved populations and for creating solutions to our biggest public health issues, like the opioid crisis and COVID-19,” Dr. Williams said. “HSC and our Fort Worth community will greatly benefit from Dr. Trent-Adams’ leadership.”

Trent-Adams, PhD, RN, FAAN, has held numerous leadership positions at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

From 2015 through 2018, she was Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a uniformed service branch of more than 6,000 officers on the front lines of public health. She was a key advisor to the Surgeon General to combat the opioid addiction crisis, also a focus for HSC.

“I am deeply honored and excited to join HSC,” Trent-Adams said in the HSC news release. “I look forward to working alongside this incredible team of faculty, staff, and students.”

Before she joined the Office of the Surgeon General, Trent-Adams worked in the HIV/AIDS Bureau managing the $2.3 billion Ryan White Program, which funds medical care, treatment, referrals and support services for uninsured and underserved people living with HIV.

She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal for leadership during the Commissioned Corps response to Ebola in West Africa and the International Red Cross Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest international honor given to a nurse.

Trent-Adams is the second high-ranking HHS official to join HSC in the past year. David Mansdoerfer, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health, joined the university in September 2019 as Special Assistant to the President.

Previous articleLyles expected to start as Texas hosts San Diego
Next articleTexas giving Schaefer 7-year deal worth $13.8 million
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Education

Wyoming investigators reopen case of skeleton found in 1998 with help from HSC

AP News -
By EMILY MIEURE Jackson Hole News & GuideJACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wearing black gloves, Sgt. Clay Platt opens a box full of...
Read more
Education

How one community improved COVID-19 nursing home care with collaboration and communication

AP News -
Laurie Archbald-Pannone, University of Virginia Nursing home residents worldwide are particularly vulnerable to the...
Read more
Education

TCU announces formation and activation of recently commissioned historical initiative

FWBP Staff -
Texas Christian University’s recently announced initiative to study the university’s historical connection to racism, slavery and the Confederacy...
Read more
Education

Fighting fake news: UT business school researchers create effective new tool

FWBP Staff -
AUSTIN, Texas — We hear a lot about fake news, but do we know it when we see it?Research from The University...
Read more
Education

Hope, fear and hula hoops. How four Texas schools are preparing to bring students back into classrooms.

Texas Tribune -
Need to stay updated on coronavirus news in Texas? Our evening roundup will help you stay on top...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101